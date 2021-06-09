Julia Avila vs. Julija Stoliarenko rescheduled for June 26 UFC Fight Night

After collapsing at the UFC Vegas 22 weigh-in and their fight was canceled due to security protocols. Julija Stoliarenko already has a new date for her match with Julia Avila. The match was rescheduled for UFC Fight Night June 26.

The new date was announced by Stoliarenko on their social networks.

Avila, became known for her passage in Invicta FC. After winning his first fights in the Octagon. Julia lost front Sijara Eubanks on UFC Vegas 10. The bantamweight stands out for her strong striking, with 4 wins for KO / TKO. As well as a win against the former flyweight champion of UFC, Nicco Montano on January 2017.

Stoliarenko, will try to get his first victory in the Octagon. After a passage in season 28 of The Ultimate Fighter and lose his official debut in the Octagon. Julija saw action on the European circuit and was crowned bantamweight champion in Invicta FC, beating Lisa verzosa by decision divided into Invicta FC Phoenix Series 3. On his return to UFC lost front Yana Kunitskaya on UFC Vegas 6.

UFC Fight Night June 26 will be held in el UFC Apex from The Vegas, Nevada.

