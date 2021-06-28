Julia Ávila says she doesn’t know what she has to do to win a UFC bonus

The UFC women’s bantamweight fighter, Julia Ávila was confused about not winning the $ 50,000 bonus after UFC Vegas 30: “I don’t know what else to do to get that bonus.”

Avila subdued Julija Stoliarenko late in the third round with a back strangle for her third UFC win. in what was a back-and-forth fight between two very talented female fighters.

Avila is now 3-1 in the UFC and is one of the top 15 flyweights in the promotion. However, Despite finishing Stoliarenko devastatingly in a fight that the judges had tied until the third round, the “Raging Panda” did not once again receive a bonus for its completion.Just like last year, when he knocked out Gina Mazany in 22 seconds. At this point, Avila says she doesn’t know what to do to get a bonus, because she wasn’t one of the lucky ones who received $ 50,000.

“I have worked. I got the goal. There is no bonus for me. I don’t know what else to do to get that bonus, but I hope that one day I will live up to some expectation. @ufc @ufcespanol @danawhite »

In fairness to the UFC, Marcin Prachnio had an incredible knockout when he finished Ike Villanueva with a kick to the body, for which he definitely deserved one of the bonuses, and Timur Valiev and Raoni Barcelos each deserved their bonus for their incredible fight..

In addition to Ávila, Jeremiah Wells, Renato Moicano, Tanner Boser and Shavkat Rhakmonov achieved impressive finishes, but were defeated by the Kennedy Nzechukwu fight., who rallied after losing the first two rounds to finish off Danilo Marques by TKO in the third round.

