Julen Lopetegui sets his eyes on Jesús Manuel “Tecatito” Corona to take him to Sevilla

The Porto has had a great season, despite being eliminated in the UEFA Champions League against him Chelsea The Dragons have been watched by Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui, Sevilla’s strategist.

The strategist has a past with Porto, so he went to Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium to closely observe the Mexican, Jesús Manuel “Tecatito” Corona, which was confirmed by A Bola, added to the statements of the coach where he has confessed his fascination with the Aztec player.

“He is one of my weaknesses, he is an extraordinary player with a lot of talent. I would bring him with my eyes closed, but Porto would ask for a lot of money.”

It is worth mentioning that the termination clause of Tecatito will drop to 20 million euros during the months of May and June, so Julen Lopetegui could have taken a look to take the Mexican footballer to the discipline of Sevilla in the next transfer market.

