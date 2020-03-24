Julen Lopetegui charges Pedro Sánchez: “We look too late at the example of Italy”

The Government is being singled out for its management of the coronavirus crisis. Many blame Pedro Sánchez and his team that the measures were taken too late, especially taking Italy as an example. One of those critics is Julen Lopetegui, Sevilla coach, who has reflected on this matter in an interview for the official radio of the Hispano club: «The measures have not been enough, although it is difficult for the decision maker. We had a very clear example in Italy and we looked at it very late ».

«People I know in Madrid who have been very fond of me have died. The important thing is to fight the virus. We are sad and worried. My eldest son is alone in Madrid and he gets tough, “adds the former Real Madrid coach, who in any case tries to carry all of this to the best of his ability:” We are going through this historic and dramatic moment in the best possible way. We have had the simplest thing, which is to stay at home. Our responsibility is to be here and trying to help. ”

“We were not farsighted”

But that does not mean that the Basque does not share the way in which the Government has managed this matter: For some strange reason, we were not farsighted here. The scenario required making decisions. The priority is health, that of those generations that brought Spain out of a post-war period and are now dying in a horrible way. Our elders are the people to whom we owe our lives and I find it very ungrateful to hear those comments about who are vulnerable in this whole crisis.

“This is not the time to talk about whether the measures have been timely. There will be time to analyze the responsibilities. We all have to fight to make this happen as quickly as possible “, adds the coach, who is now not worried about the return of the competition: «It is complex and it is strange to see those responsible for football talk about dates. You have to prepare for these next three weeks of harder scenarios than today. And talk about closed door, too. It must be played when everyone can enjoy this magnificent sport. If you can finish the season well, but draw the conclusions of these three quarter seasons, which are worth something ».