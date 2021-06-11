Julen Lopetegui and his new hint to ‘Tecatito’ Corona to sign him with Sevilla

The winger Jesús Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona has become the main temptation of different clubs in football in Europe, to be their new reinforcement for the 2021-2022 season.

In an interview for the media ‘Marca Claro’, coach Julen Lopetegui has once again put his eye to the Mexican offensive of Porto, filling with praise his football quality at the possibility of being a possible signing for Sevilla.

“Tecatito is a very good footballer and has the level to play in other leagues,” he said.

Regarding the next European campaign with Sevilla, the Spanish strategist stated that he is focused on improving the quality of the squad and being competitive in all the competitions that will have action.

“We had a historic season for the club, that was our main objective. We will try to continue growing and improving, hopefully we can have a great season again and be able to enter the Champions League,” he explained.

