Julen Guerrero (Portugalete, 1974) plays a strategic role within the Royal Spanish Football Federation. How selector sub-15/16 young players who are called in the future to lead and / or keep Spain the highest in world football pass through their hands.

In addition, Guerrero has been the person chosen as ambassador of the Bilbao venue for Euro 2020, which will finally be played in 2021. Julen perfectly meets the necessary requirements to represent Botxo in the tournament that will paralyze Europe next summer. From his position he analyzes OK DAILY the consequences of the date change, the possibilities of Luis Enrique’s team and the health of Spanish football.

Question: How are you living these days of confinement?

Answer: We try to do it in the best possible way. My children with online classes in the mornings and we do all the sports we can within the possibilities we have at home. In my case, I am working watching games, analyzing players, making cuts with aspects in which we have been seeing possible improvements … The truth is that quite busy, fortunately.

Q: As you could see the other day in a very exciting video created by the Federation, the role of citizens is being key in trying to stop the coronavirus. Is it to be proud how society is behaving playing this game all together?

A: Yes, there are always some exceptions, but they are minimal. The behavior, especially after a few first days of uncertainty and where everyone realized the danger of the virus, is being exemplary. It is not easy to stay that long without leaving home. There are families with few resources, little space in their homes and I understand that coexistence does not have to be easy. However, we must congratulate them for their effort and patience, which at the same time are necessary for everyone.

Julen Guerrero, along with the mascot of Euro 2020.

Q: The coronavirus crisis has affected the world of football and you, especially as an ambassador for a European Championship that has been postponed, in a very important way. How did you live the days before UEFA’s decision? Does that seem like the most correct decision?

A: There was no other choice. Right now the most important thing is the health of humanity and finding a solution to the virus. Going back to normal is going to cost a lot, so imagine doing events with so many people. Right now it seems unfeasible.

Q: In what way can the fact that the European Championship is delayed by one year affect the tournament, and specifically the matches that will be played in Bilbao?

A: Sportingly, that it is disputed one year or another seems insignificant to me. The important thing is that when you play you can enjoy yourself. But financially, with everything that is going through the coronavirus right now, the economic injection that can bring Bilbao next year could be the recovery of many families, many businesses … An event of these characteristics after an economic crisis such as the that unfortunately we are living, for any city, it can be the salvation for many people, and Bilbao has to take advantage of this event to recover from a year as tough as this 2020 will be.

Q: Will this situation cause people to receive this tournament even more eagerly?

A: People what they are looking forward to is that everything returns to normal. Once this is achieved, everything that we can live naturally, we will enjoy very much.

Q: Can this tournament help Bilbao continue to develop as one of the most modern cities in Europe?

A: It is a great opportunity for Bilbao to continue growing. It is a modern, beautiful city, which I advise everyone who can, at the European Championship or at another time, go and enjoy it. Its people, its culture, its gastronomy, its surroundings … Bilbao takes a step forward every day and wants to be a reference. We are people with a desire to progress.

Julen Guerrero.

Q: If we talk about the National Team, how do you see this generation led by Luis Enrique?

A: It is a hungry generation and that is very important. They know that it is a great opportunity to be able to go far again and, why not, always respecting all the teams that are going to participate, winning the Eurocup again.

Q: The postponement comes just at a time when many Spanish players at their best level were knocking on the coach’s door. I ask him specifically for two from Athletic: Unai Simón and Iñaki Williams. Can they have a place in the calls?

A: Unai, Iñaki and surely some more. The two have grown a lot this season, have had a great performance and are basic pillars in the team. Luis Enrique has always made it clear that he has the door open for everyone. The performance of the coming season and how to physically reach the end of the course will surely be essential to be on the final list.

Q: The Copa del Rey final between ‘su’ Athletic and Real Sociedad has also been postponed. Are you in favor of waiting what is necessary so that you can play with the public?

A: Playing a final without an audience is playing it without a soul. It would be a shame if it had to be behind closed doors. That day has to be a great party. The fans, players and coaches of Athletic and Real Sociedad deserve it.

A: UEFA has already announced that all finals that do not serve as World Cup qualification are canceled. For example, the men’s U-17 European scheduled for May. How will this affect that generation of footballers?

Q: It is a pity that they have to be unable to play the European Championship. It is a generation that I know perfectly because I trained them and I was their coach last season. He has great players and they could fight to win the championship perfectly. But the important thing is that they can enjoy football as soon as possible, they will get more opportunities, more challenges and surely many of them will go very far, of which I will be very proud.

Q: As a U-15 and 16 coach, what is the health of the lower categories of our football?

A: I am very happy with the behavior, development and performance that the kids give. They always come forward and international matches make them grow and mature quickly. We will try to bring them experience and make them winning generations.

Q: Your son plays in the lower categories of Real Madrid. How do you define him?

A: He is tall, left-handed and also plays as a attacking midfielder or attacking midfielder. He likes to participate in the development of the game, has a long journey and constantly comes to the area. His career is completing stages, but there is much ahead and we must continue working hard day by day. We try to instill in him, and in all his classmates from the Federation, the importance of taking the studies forward. Reaching the top is not easy at all, in fact, most do not reach it, and leaving the studies during adolescence is a big mistake. Among all of us, clubs, federations, coaches, parents, representatives and friends, we have to help and convey to them that they are aware that they have to study, if it is not possible for them to repent all their lives, when it is too late.