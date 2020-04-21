Since tomorrow Jujuy It will become the first province to allow the population to leave their homes for physical activity. The measure was obtained by the provincial government after 17 consecutive days of not registering new cases of coronavirus. In addition, day circulation will be enabled by means of the termination of the DNI.

10 days ago when Alberto Fernández announced the extension of social, preventive and compulsory isolation until April 26, he said that in this second stage of “Managed quarantine” they were going to be allowed to do certain activities again. Among them, the President spoke of the possibility that people can leave their homes for physical activity. Although the announcement generated confusion, in fact, until now its authorization at the national level has not been formalized, in Jujuy It will be allowed from Wednesday with a specific protocol.

Through social networks, the governor Gerardo Morales celebrated that 17 days ago there were no new cases of coronavirus in Jujuy, which allowed the announcement of the measure. “Our effort allowed us to make social, preventive and compulsory isolation more flexible”, he expressed, attaching the protocol that the people of Jujuy must respect to be able to carry out physical activity.

In this sense, the provincial government explained that walking and jogging “of no more than two people” are enabled within the time slot of 8 am and 8 pm, according to the termination of the DNI, in parks and places where there is “under vehicular traffic” and on condition that it is in open, ventilated spaces, and the environment is “sunny”.

In addition, specific recommendations for physical activity were detailed: maintain a distance of one and a half meters lateral, and 10 meters anterior and posterior; wearing appropriate clothing; individual use of water bottles; and “not have contraindications against sports practice”. Both for hiking and jogging in parks and squares, the mandatory use of a chinstrap governs.

The measure had been anticipated on Sunday when Morales ordered that the circulation be “every other day” according to the termination of the National Identity Document. Thus, starting tomorrow, “those who end in an odd number” (1, 3, 5, 7 and 9) will be able to circulate; starting on Thursday, those that end in an even number (0, 2, 4, and 6).

On the other hand, the governor reported that in order for the Jujeños stranded in different parts of the country to return to the province, they must process the National Sworn Declaration, and once approved they must manage a provincial authorization. “All those who return to the Province must compulsorily comply with the quarantine in a Hotel,” he announced.