Judy Murray, tennis expert and mother of Andy Murray has confessed on social networks that the Wimbledon organization is currently meeting to decide if this edition will be held or not. He also made it clear that it will be very difficult for all the tournaments that have been suspended due to the coronavirus to be played throughout the year, due to the tightness of the tennis calendar at the moment. It is planned that in the next few hours we will know the decision about Wimbledon, although everything indicates that it will be suspended.

Emergency meetings are underway to decide whether Wimbledon will go ahead this year – @ JudyMurray told #BBCBreakfast it will be hard to fulfil all the canceled events in the tennis calendar ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/T6x4r5sRdm

April 1, 2020

