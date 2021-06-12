Judy Garland’s best musical numbers

Judy garland, born Frances Ethel Gumm in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, on June 10, 1922, soon earned the nickname of ‘Miss Showbusiness’. This is how they knew, behind the scenes of that Hollywood of the 40s and 50s, the interpreter who, after signing a contract at just 13 years old (which would later stone the life of the mother of Liza minnelli) with the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, would become the architect of some of the most remembered musical performances in the history of cinema.

Her international fame sentenced her ‘The Wizard of Oz‘(Victor Fleming, 1939), but it is worth looking into his filmography so as not to miss jewels like’Appointment in San Luis‘(Vincente Minnelli, 1944),’Ziegfeld Follies‘(Vincente Minnelli, Lemuel Ayers, Roy Del Ruth, 1945),’A star has been born‘(George Cukor, 1954),’Winners or losers? (The Nuremberg trial)‘(Stanley Kramer, 1961) and’Angels without paradise‘(John Cassavetes, 1963).

Converted over time into LGTBI community icon, his life, straddling the problems of addiction to alcohol and drugs and an immersion in spirals of personal mistrust due to the excesses of the majors themselves, is a faithful exponent of those stars that Hollywood embraced and that Hollywood ended with. . In the case of Judy Garland, making him flee from that rainbow with which the actress immortalized her legend in 1939.

If you want to know more about the life of one of the most special actresses in film history, click play and find out in the video above.

.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io