Judy Garland and gay pride – El Sol de México

When did you see a joto (fag) who answered the blows …?Now times were changing. Tuesday night was the last night to (accept) bullshit.The overriding theme is … “this shit has to stop.”Anonymous participant in the Stonewall riotsJune 27, 1969

For 52 years, in the month of June, exactly in the middle of the year, the members of the LGBTTTI community, which are still halfway between being accepted and recognized in their human and civil rights, they commemorate (which they do not celebrate), the anniversary of the “Stonewall riots.”

The patrons of the Stonewall, a Notorious gay bar in New York City’s Greenwich Village neighborhood, resisted for the first time a violent police raid, which were routine in those days in which homosexuality in public places was a crime typified in the city of iron and in many parts of the world.

OVER THE RAINBOW

When we talk about the Stonewall as a gay bar, we are not referring to current spaces, which are usually owned by members of the LGBTTTI community itself and are beautiful, luxurious or, at least, comply with the health codes of the cities where they are located.

The Stonewall was owned by the mob (organized crime has never been concerned about sexual orientation, as long as they can make money) and New York’s repressed gay community didn’t have many options to meet upSo they didn’t care that the place was a poorly lit dump, where adulterated alcohol was sold in glasses that were not even washed.

Those who went to Stonewall were looking for discretion and a space to express their true nature, at a time and place where doing so was considered a crime.

Surely every night, more than one of the customers dreamed of being able to leave that sordid world, in which he was persecuted and stigmatized.

I wish it would come suddenly a cyclone that will transport him to a magical world, in which there were yellow brick roads, fairies, witches and emerald cities.

Surely, On the night of June 27, 1969, this illusion was much more present, because many of those who came to the Stonewall (so they say) they were mourning the death of one of the icons of the gay community, actress Judy Garland, protagonist of the film The Wizard of Oz, who had managed to reach that world of color and freedom, leaving his farm in Kansas, transported by a tornado, lEyes of an evil woman who wanted to kill her puppy Toto.

OH JUDY!

Garland, whose real name was Frances Ethel Gumm, had died five days earlier, on June 22, in the house she shared in London with her fifth husband, businessman Mickey Deans and her embalmed remains arrived in New York on the 26th, where she was dismissed by thousands of people in a funeral that lasted until the early hours of the night on the 27th.

The actress, who had just turned 47 on June 10, was considered a symbol and inspiration for homosexuals in America and it did not become so worldwide because social networks did not yet exist as with Cher, Madonna or Lady Gaga.

Many media had explored the affinity of the actress and singer with the gay community.

Among them Time magazine, which, in 1967, published in an article that many of those who came to see Garland’s shows at the famous Palace Theater on Broadway they were “men in tight pants”, a euphemism used to refer to homosexuals.

The diva’s tragic life, which included multiple marriages, domestic violence, toxic relationships, addictions, and low self-esteem (she struggled a lifetime to maintain her weight) was said to have been it was seen by gays as a reflection of their own fight for their rights and freedoms.

In addition, Judy Garland was always a prisoner of her own successful characters. The public always wanted to keep her as Dorothy, the girl who went to the world of Oz, no matter how much time passed and, therefore, there is a theory that many homosexuals, who were afraid of getting old, saw in her the youth that remained forever.

It is also a proven fact that, during the years of World War II, when any type of homosexual activity (public or private) was considered a crime in the United States, gays used the term Friend of Dorothy, as a key to recognize each other.

Another reference is the gay flag, with its colors inspired by the rainbow, which they remember the song Over the Rainbow (Beyond the Rainbow), the main theme song for the Wizard of Oz, which Garland performed in the film.

If to all this we add that Judy Garland really sympathized with the LGBTTTI community, since she had many openly gay friends and attended events with them, causing the despair of his patrons at Metro Goldwyn Mayer, that they wanted to cultivate an image of a “good girl”, it is understood what her death and funeral represented at that time.

And, although the connection between the two facts cannot be proven, in addition to that there are those who, among the members of the gay community themselves, say that the clients of the sordid Stonewall did not have the profile of someone who listened to discs of children’s movies or went to shows. at Carnegie Hall and the Palace, the truth is that that day, members of the gay community said “enough” for the first time and resisted abuse and mistreatment by making themselves visible to a society that he wanted to slam them into the closet.

That day, June 27, 1969, tired of waiting for the cyclone to arrive to get them out of that symbolic Kansas, in which they were condemned to live in hiding and persecuted, they decided to create their own tornado and begin the journey to that world of freedom, equality and respect (not tolerance), which we have not yet reached as a society.

And Judy Garland, from the Emerald City in the sky, surely saw them and, tapping the heels of his ruby ​​slippers, he encouraged them and still does so by saying “there is no place like home.”