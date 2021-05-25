‘Judoman’, the visually weak athlete winner of the medal of sporting merit

On his shoulders he carries the responsibility of inspiring all of Mexico to unfold its winning potential.

It is the intention that Eduardo Ávila “Judoman” he prints judo, a discipline with which he has conquered high peaks in world sport.

His outstanding career has been recognized through the 2019 Sports Merit medal, finally granted in May of this year by the Congress of Mexico City. The delay was due to restrictions stemming from the pandemic.

Eduardo, 35 years old, is a judoka born in Mexico City. Among his main achievements are the gold medal at the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, as well as having remained as a national champion for a decade.

In 2014 he received the highest sporting recognition in the country, the National Sports Award, from the hands of Enrique Peña Nieto, then president of Mexico.

Overcoming adversity is his law

In interview for Tec ReviewEduardo tells his story of perseverance through judo, a sport that has taught him to place the spirit above any physical adversity.

“I have been practicing judo since I was 11 years old and I never thought it would become so big for me. It started as something therapeutic, to adapt to a difficult situation I was going through: an accident that left me with a certain visual limitation. This sport totally changed my life ”.

It is essential to clarify that in the field of adapted sports there are three levels: B1, B2 and B3 which, respectively, correspond to total blindness, severe visual impairment and moderate visual impairment. Eduardo is a B3 athlete.

Activities such as reading a book or performing daily tasks in low light are very difficult for Ávila, who has excelled sportingly above all due to the development of touch, a sense that he has sharpened in order to fully comply with the essence of judo: win without attack direct, but reversing the direction of the opponent’s movements.

“Judo teaches how to join a group and adapt to physical and even psychological rehabilitation processes. It can be a therapy for anyone ”, clarifies Ávila.

Eduardo trains around six hours a day and rests only on Sundays.

He is currently at the National High Performance Center in Mexico City, where he is preparing to fly to Azerbaijan, where he will compete in a qualifying Grand Prix for the next Paralympic games in Tokyo, to be held this year.

“At this moment I am only concentrating on qualifying for Tokyo and when I achieve it, I will be able to talk about the next goal,” says this athlete focused 100% on the responsibility he has in his hands today.

Judo will have its end

This judoka is realistic and is aware that the end of this stage in his life is imminent, because over the years the body stops responding adequately to the demands of high performance sport.

“I have a bachelor’s degree in administration and a master’s degree in marketing (in Mexico). I also studied a diploma in international trade, in China. Soon I will exercise my profession because sport is over, sport is not forever ”, he talks.

He especially advises young athletes to be persistent in their training, regardless of whether they are not yet successful in relevant competitions.

“I tell the kids not to despair when things don’t go well for them. Sport is not a race of speed, but of perseverance and dedication, of learning from mistakes. For example, it took me eight years to win a national championship. So they better enjoy sports and always hang out with people who do them good ”.

The teaching of Maria del Rosario

In this sense, the person who did good for Eduardo in the sports field, especially in his early days as a high-performance athlete, was Maria del Rosario Espinoza, Sinaloa taekwondoin and triple Olympic medalist.

In after-dinner talks in the dining room of the National Sports Commission, she made him assess the importance of sportsmanship.

“I have been fortunate to have known her for several years. She gave me the best advice, when she spoke to me about her determination, dedication, vision and the decision to win in sport ”, she says.

However, María del Rosario, 33 years old, will not be able to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, as she did not reach her pass in a national qualifying tournament.

It would have been the last season before his retirement from taekwondo, after his brilliant performances in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016, where he won gold, bronze and silver, respectively.