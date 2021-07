Judo

Judo, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Niko Shera runs out of medals and breaks into a heartbroken cry

Niko Shera fell in the play-off for bronze to Davlat Bobonov of Uzbekistan. The Spaniard made a great fight and the contest had to be decided in the golden technique, where Bobonov made a perfect Waza-Ari on the counterattack that served to take the victory.

00:02:53, 4 minutes ago