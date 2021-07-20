Judo | Olympic Games: Niko Shera holds the key to gold: he is the greatest uchi mata specialist in the world

Updated 07/19/2021 – 10:09

Messi’s diagonals, Ronaldinho’s elastic, Rafa Nadal’s banana shots … and Niko Shera’s uchi mata. In the world of sports there are certain actions and special movements of noted athletes that go down in history, and the favorite technique of the double Spanish world champion is one of them. The judoka based in Brunete already knows what it is like to be on top of the planet on the tatami and, on both occasions, the uchi mata was key. Niko Shera attends MARCA to talk about the key to gold, this hip and leg technique that can give him the title he is missing.

The funny thing when you talk to athletes who lead their disciplines with an iron fist (Spanish is number 1 in the IJF ranking in the -90 kg category) is the confidence with which they speak. Niko Shera is aware that his uchi mata is unstoppable and he doesn’t care if they know him, analyze him and try to defend him. If you get your favorite grip, they are dead. “I don’t want it to sound arrogant, but when you get so close to perfecting a technique it is difficult for them to stop you. There are many years of work, of repetition (uchikomis is called the repetition of an action without projecting) and of looking at each Detail. When I get my grip I have a lot of confidence and I know that I am going to throw the opponent.

Their fights are worth seeing. The opposing judoka usually bases his tactic on Niko not being able to grasp the sleeve with his left hand and, above all, that he cannot bring his right hand behind his back, where with a twist of the wrist he fixes the position. If this happens, ciao. It is in those moments when the opponent tries to crouch, put his ass back to lower the center of gravity and defend … but it is useless. The echoes of the tremendous uchi mata that gave him his first world championship in 2018 against the Cuban Ivn Silva Morales still resonate. From manual.

Niko Shera: “People are not aware of how difficult it is to get a gold in the Olympics”

Niko Shera is aware that with a single technique in his repertoire it is very difficult to be competitive and that is why he has dedicated himself body and soul to being a complete judoka. He is currently one of the competitors recognized worldwide for seeking more attacking judo and speculating rather little. It is pure spectacle.

“At these levels everyone is in exceptional physical shape. Grip, strength, resistance … it is the top of the top. That is why you have to seek to differentiate yourself with a refined technique. If an action is well performed, it is usually unstoppable,” he explains. Niko, with the soul of a teacher. Clarity and conciseness in a story that seems easy, but is tremendously difficult to execute.

Without fear…

The most curious thing about all this is that it is relatively easy to find videos of Niko Shera on social networks explaining his uchi mata in different courses and training for other judokas. You are not afraid of being copied or taught to defend you? “It’s that I don’t explain everything, I keep my secrets,” he laughs while winking. “Also, nowadays all the competitions are on the internet. All our fights are analyzed … Now, when we go to training sessions and stages in which we spend about a week exercising with those who are later our rivals it is different. Ah I know recording is forbidden. That would be too much. “

The analysis and study of rivals has become more important. New technologies have taken a brutal turn in this field. From the personalized statistics between battles to the way of grabbing and the tactics of this or another opponent. Any detail can be key to success, something that Niko has already experienced twice and that he wants to crown in Tokyo 2020. Spain only has one men’s medal (Ernesto Prez in Atlanta 96 in +100 kg, silver) and a young man wants to fix that. that the history of Spanish judo has already changed.

Niko, in focus: Spain has not been on the podium since Sydney 2000

Drop down

M. DE VICENTE

MADRID

It’s the perennial complaint of minority sports … making the news only every four years. Niko Shera is clear that his goal is Olympic gold, but he talks about it as if he were going to buy bread around the corner. It is the problem of answering the same question for the umpteenth time. The goal in Tokyo 2020 is the Olympic scepter? “It is true that it tires. People do not know how difficult it is. I say that it is my goal because it is, of course I do, but also because in a way it is what they want to hear. It is a bit of ignorance. any sport, and more in judo, you can lose to anyone. You can make a mistake and go in the first round, “he explains.

In Spain only one Olympic medal has been collected in the men’s category and 21 years ago that no judoka in our country hangs a metal. Since Isabel Fernndez in Sydney 2000 many have tried, but athletes of the stature of Sugoi Uriarte or Mara Bernabu remained on the verge of success despite being runners-up in the world and having great options. It is a titanic task that cannot be referred to in a single sentence. It is not usual for athletes from less-followed disciplines in Spain to have as much follow-up as in these months, but in the heat of a possible Olympic medal, attention is triggered and demands increase, perhaps ignoring the difficulty that a metal entails in a Games.

In fact, Niko Shera came to apologize in an act for not accepting some interviews in full preparation a few weeks before the Games. “As soon as we return, I promise to attend to everyone,” he explained. And the moment is now. Every four years (five in this case).

In countries like France or Japan, judo is something else. Judokas make a lot more money, the pavilions fill up, and the stars have legions of fans. Here, little by little, we are trying to make the Niko Shera, Ana Prez Box, Fran Garrigs, Mara Bernabu, Julia Figueroa and company begin to be recognized by the general public. And that makes, step by step, the pressure increases.

In fact, the two-time world champion works with a sports psychologist to try to make a difference in a world so even that every detail can be essential. Mental toughness can be as important as uchi mata technique.

“I try to take the Olympic Games as one more competition. It is not because of the repercussion it has, but the rivals are the same as in the rest of the tournaments. It will be very nice, but we cannot go crazy either. Judo as usual. We go for it all. I have confidence, “ends Niko Shera.

The talk ends and we put on the regulation judogi. We want to see how effective that uchi mata that is talked about so much is. It is true that a server, who knows what it is to compete in judo at -90 kg, already suffered in the beginning and by then his uchi mata was known on the national circuit, but now it is better. Without effort, with power and with a forcefulness that does not warn. Right leg supported between the opponent’s legs, the left follows afterwards and again the right launches the movement. The shoulders unbalance and the hips do the rest. To fly.