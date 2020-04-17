RASÍLIA – The change in command of the Ministry of Health in the middle of a pandemic of the new coronavirus caused apprehension among members of the Judiciary. Although Luiz Henrique Mandetta’s departure has been taken for granted for days, ministers of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) and higher courts privately consulted by Estadão / Broadcast are concerned about the replacement at a time when the number of infected and deaths in the country caused by covid-19 it keeps growing.

Before Mandetta’s resignation, the STF sent a clear message to the Planalto Palace last Wednesday. By imposing a defeat on President Jair Bolsonaro, the Supreme Court decided that states and municipalities can carry out the measures they deem necessary to contain the progress of the coronavirus, such as determining social isolation and defining essential activities during the pandemic.

“The President of the Republic has the power to dismiss his Minister of Health, but he does not have the power to eventually exercise a genocidal public policy,” said Gilmar Mendes, in the most compelling message of that session.

Now, one of the fears among magistrates is that, even with this understanding of the Supreme Court, eventual guidelines from the federal government will clash with determinations of mayors and governors, causing a “short circuit” among the authorities of the country leading to a ” explosion “of processes.

On Friday, Bolsonaro said that although the Supreme Court ruled that local quarantine rules are valid, it is against arrests for non-compliance with social isolation. The president said that he does not preach civil disobedience, but rejects these measures, in a message to the governor of São Paulo, João Doria.

Mandetta met with STF ministers last month to discuss measures to combat the disease. Not only did it make a good impression, it also gained support within the Court. The Supreme President himself, Dias Toffoli, even worked behind the scenes to avoid the dismissal of the now ex-minister.

One magistrate points out at least one positive thing with the fall of Mandetta: the end of an “agony” wide open in the lack of unity between the position adopted by the Planalto Palace and the guidelines given by the Ministry of Health.

The expectation of ministers is that, with the arrival of oncologist Nelson Teich at the head of the portfolio, dialogue will flow better within the Bolsonaro government, reducing the political temperature in Brasília. To check.

See too:

Coronavirus: afraid of covid-19, owners in the Middle East abandon pets

.