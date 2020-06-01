Entities representing the country’s judiciary and public prosecutors have expressed concern about the country’s current political situation and said that it generates “flagrant institutional risk” in Brazil, at the same time that they asked for balance and common sense to ensure harmony between the Powers.

Supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro during protest in Brasilia 05/31/2020 REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino

The note cites “episodes that have occurred in recent weeks”, without detailing which ones, and states that they do not contribute to fighting the health and economic crises caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, a respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus that has already infected more than 500 thousand people and killed almost 30,000 in Brazil.

“No attack on the institutions and whoever represents them will be useful in facing the real problems of Brazilian society,” says the document, which defends the democratic rule of law and respects the Constitution and its principles.

“Any act that violates the free exercise of Powers and the Public Prosecution Service, in any of the federal spheres, if not avoided, will therefore be the object of an immediate and effective institutional reaction.”

Sign the note National Association of Members of the Public Ministry (Conamp), Association of Brazilian Magistrates (AMB), National Association of Labor Prosecutors (ANPT), National Association of Labor Justice Magistrates (Anamatra), National Association of Public Prosecutors (ANPR), Association of Federal Judges of Brazil (Ajufe), Association of Magistrates of the Federal District and Territories (Amagis / DF), National Association of the Military Public Ministry (ANMPM) and Association of the Public Ministry of the Federal District and Territories (AMPDFT) .

The document was released after President Jair Bolsonaro participated again, on Sunday, in a protest in which supporters defended anti-democratic agenda. The text added to a manifesto in defense of democracy signed by more than 1,600 Brazilian personalities from different sectors, including ex-president Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB), the governor of Maranhão, Flávio Dino (PCdoB), the presenter Luciano Huck and actress Fernanda Montenegro.

Bolsonaro has participated for several weekends followed by demonstrations favorable to the government and defending agendas such as the closing of the National Congress and the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and a military intervention in the country. The protests and the participation of the president in the acts generate agglomerations and contradict the sanitary recommendations to stop the progress of the coronavirus.

Last week, Bolsonaro also made harsh criticisms of the Supreme Court, after Minister Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the investigation that investigates fake news and threats and offenses against court ministers, determined that the Federal Police should carry out search and seizure warrants against allies of the president who would be involved in financing the dissemination and spread of false information.

The day after the operation, Bolsonaro said he would not accept more measures like that.

Minister Celso de Mello, dean of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), on Sunday sent a message to interlocutors in which he said that bolsonaristas want to establish a “despicable and abject military dictatorship” and compares the situation in Brazil, “with due proportions” , with what happened in Nazi Germany with Adolf Hitler, according to a source who had access to the message, obtained by ..

