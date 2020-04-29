The extension of the suspension of activities that began on March 18 is due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The workers of the Judicial Power of Mexico City will return to their work on June 1, according to the agreement taken in the extraordinary session of the Plenary Session of the Judicial Council held this Tuesday.

The CDMX Judicial Council extended to May 31 the suspension of work and procedural terms in the Judicial Branch of the country’s capital, because the health emergency continues, the leader of the Single Union of Workers of the Judicial Branch reported from Mexico City (SUTPJ-CDMX), Diego Valdez Medina.

Therefore, the return to the offices will be on June 1, Valdez Medina said when he asked the workers to be attentive to any announcement by the leadership, “in order to confirm that the start of work by the workers is under conditions of total safety for the health of all“

He added that on Tuesday night the Plenary of the Judicial Council chaired by magistrate Rafael Guerra Álvarez agreed in an extraordinary session to extend the suspension, before which the resumption of work in the local judiciary will be on June 1.

The extension of the suspension of activities that began on March 18 is mainly due to the indications of the health authorities, which have made specific estimates of the moment in which the behavior of the Covid-19 epidemic is in the country, he added. .

Diego Valdez added that the leadership of the SUTPJ-CDMX is attentive to any new pronouncement by the local Judicial Council.

“Those of us who are part of the Single Union of Workers of the Judiciary of Mexico City we have complied with the instructions of the federal and local health authorities, regarding the measures of confinement and healthy distance.

“With this we collaborate in the fight against the pandemic,” said Valdez Medina, who asked the workers to remain vigilant before any new warning from the union leadership he presides over. (Ntx.)