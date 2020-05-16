The Constitutional Court established that the judges of all the courts and the members of the public prosecutor’s office shall have the right, for life, to bear and possess arms, with no other requirement than their identification and that of the weapons they will register with the Ministry of the Interior and Police.

That prerogative is currently conferred on the President and Vice President of the Republic, senators and deputies, under Law 631-16, for the Control and Regulation of Weapons, Ammunition and Related Materials.

The TC considered that the benefits that the legislator has granted to the president, the vice president, and himself, are based on the fact that they exercised highly relevant public functions and could have made decisions that compromise their safety and that of their family.

“Based on the purpose pursued by the legislator, we consider that not including judges and members of the Public Ministry among the beneficiaries of the rule violates the principle of equality,” argued the high court in sentence TC-135-20.

He pointed out that these public officials are in the same situation as the representatives of the Executive and Legislative Power, “to the extent that they exercise very important functions for the maintenance of social peace and the harmonious development of society; in addition, they compromise their safety and that of their family in the exercise of said functions. ”

He pointed out that the mere fact that the judges and the members of the Public Ministry have not been elected by popular vote does not justify the different treatment, because the protection that is intended to be guaranteed through the ease contemplated in Law 631 -16 has been consecrated taking into account the risks that derive from the exercise of the function.

The TC accepted a direct action of unconstitutionality and issued an interpretative sentence of the reductive and additive types with respect to article 16, ordinal 9 of law 631-16, promulgated on August 2, 2016, in order to guarantee permanence in the ordinance legal contested provisions, in application of article 47 of Law 137-11, organic of the Constitutional Court and constitutional procedures.

5 year license

The TC also ordered that the members of the Central Electoral Board (JCE), the Chamber of Accounts, the Ombudsman and civilian civil servants in the area of ​​security and defense, enjoy an official license to carry and possess a fire for a period of 5 years, after ceasing to function.

The law currently grants this right to judges and members of the public ministry.

