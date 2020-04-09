The controversy continues, the fight occurred on February 8, 2020, in the UFC 247 and still continues to generate reactions.

The decision of the judges of that fight, Joe Soliz, Chris Lee Y Marcos RosalesThey saw champion Jones win (48-47, 48-47 and 49-46), however, seasoned referee ‘Big’ John McCarthy has always said he should have declared the challenger Reyes the winner.

But the UFC president himself, Dana White, also stated that he saw Reyes as the winner, and in general, many have been the professionals of MMA, among journalists, fighters and fans who saw Dominick as the winner, but now, a group of Judges also saw the challenger for that fight win.

An ESPN report ensures that the judges of the Association of Boxing Commissions and Combat Sports are taking digital training and the California State Athletic Commission You have set up the lessons at least twice a week. This taking advantage of the quarantine in which we currently live, the sessions are conducted by video calls and are chaired by ‘Big’ John McCarthy.

When asked who should have been declared the winner of the fight between Jones and Reyes, the 18 judges present decided on Reyes, so McCarthy concluded that the challenger had won the first three rounds, it should be noted that the three judges who scored the fight is not present in said videoconference.