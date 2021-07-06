Judges of the sixth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina

. Who were the judges for the sixth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina?

In 2012, the sixth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina was held, where the beautiful Puerto Rican Vanessa De Roide won.

With the emotion on the surface, and the beauty pageant in full fury, in the sixth season there was again a table of luxury juries, in charge of guiding the young women, as good mentors, and incidentally delineating the way to the final.

This time, the juries of Nuestra Belleza Latina were led by the expert and renowned creator of queens, Osmel Sousa, who once again served as president of the selection committee.

The 2012 Nuestra Belleza Latina Grand Final 05/21/12

With his experience and several titles won in international competitions, as his best letter of introduction, Osmel Sousa again stole the show, with his scathing comments, but at the same time with that “magic wand” that he seems to have to polish the contestants, helping them to bring out their best strengths.

Nuestra Belleza Latina 2012 – Bikini Parade of the 10 finalists

Former Miss Universe Lupita Jones, who in addition to her experience as a former queen and trainer of Mexican queens, has a lot of class and glamor, was the other member of the jury table for the sixth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina.

With her directives to the point and a high level of demand, Lupita brought to this edition that special touch that only she has and that the contestants appreciate.

And putting the most paternal touch, Julián Gil once again was part of the select group of juries of Nuestra Belleza Latina, with a season in which he even served as emotional support before several moments of the contestants.

Nuestra Belleza Latina 2012 – Osmel Sousa adores Nastassja Bolívar

This time, the judges had to choose 12 semifinalists who went to live at the Mansion de la Belleza, from among a group of 24 pre-selected contestants.

From the beginning, Julián Gil had warned that beyond the undeniable beauty of the young women who sought the title of Nuestra Belleza Latina, it would be the talent, grace, carima and strength of the girls that would turn the balance.

At the end, on the great night of May 20, Puerto Rican Shalimar Rivera, Mexican Fanny Vargas, Dominican Nataliz Jiménez, Venezuelan Karol Scott, Mexican Setareh Khatibi and Puerto Rican Vanessa De Roide arrived.

Vanessa De Roide won Nuestra Belleza Latina 2012

“The candidate in second place, added 28.5 percent of the votes and the winner, with the support of the audience, reached 32 percent of the votes,” said Osmel Sousa, revealing that the queen of the sixth season of Our Latina Beauty was Vanessa de Roide, while Setareh was named first runner-up.