. Who were the judges of the seventh season of Nuestra Belleza Latina?

Between March 10 and May 19, 2013, Univisión broadcast the seventh season of the reality show Nuestra Belleza Latina, where the Salvadoran Marisela Demontecristo won. The Dominican Audris Rijo, ranked second and the Colombian Barbara Turbay was chosen as third.

And the edition of the popular beauty pageant, the judges played a very important role from gala to gala, not only choosing the girls who were advancing towards the final gala, but also serving as their “coach” and guides, which in the end generated results that were obvious.

The seventh edition of Nuestra Belleza Latina once again had Osmel Sousa as president of the judging table for the seventh consecutive year, considered an emblem in the famous program.

Osmel Sousa removed two girls from his group at Nuestra Belleza Latina 2013 After making them cry, the president of the Nuestra Belleza Latina jury clarified the reason for their expulsion. Nuestra Belleza Latina: the search for the most beautiful Latina in America. Presented by: Giselle Blondet, with the participation of judges Osmel Sousa, Lupita Jones and Julian Gil. To see more videos and… 2013-04-08T16: 50: 27Z

The so-called Beauty Czar in this edition brought out his strictest side, and not only “pulled the ears” of more than one contestant, but he even became more severe and sanctioned other girls, but at the same time He made all his knowledge and advice available to his pupils.

Marisela Demontecristo was crowned Nuestra Belleza Latina 2013 Marisela Demontecristo was elected the queen of the seventh season of Nuestra Belleza Latina. Nuestra Belleza Latina: the search for the most beautiful Latina in the United States. Presented by: Giselle Blondet Judges: Osmel Sousa, Lupita Jones and Julian Gil To see more videos and gossip of the new season SUBSCRIBE !: bit.ly/NBLSubscribe Follow us on Facebook: facebook.com/NuestraBellezaLatina…2013-05-20T16:12 : 29Z

Former Miss Universe Lupita Jones returned to the judging table, and gala to gala not only guided her candidates with that mixture of demand and professionalism, but also starred in memorable moments in her now famous discussions with Osmel Sousa, where both threw themselves strong and burlesque critiques, which made the show spicier.

Osmel Sousa Tag Team Test in Canada – Nuestra Belleza Latina 2013 Osmel Sousa had some embarrassing moments during the tag test with his team in Canada. Nuestra Belleza Latina: the search for the most beautiful Latina in America. Presented by: Giselle Blondet, with the participation of judges Osmel Sousa, Lupita Jones and Julian Gil. To see more videos and gossip of the new… 2013-03-19T19: 53: 18Z

And once again, actor Julián Gil returned to the judging panel, adding his style to the trio of jurors, who, together with the public, were in charge of choosing the winner of the seventh edition of Nuestra Belleza Latina.

As a curious fact, in this version of Nuestra Belleza Latina, the 30 best contestants shortlisted in the auditions made international trips, divided into three groups, where each of the judges: Osmel, Lupita and Julián, went to Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rich with his pupils.

At the final gala, where Marisela Demontecristo was proclaimed the winner, Osmel Spusa confirmed with his words that this was a very moved edition among viewers.

“The candidate in second place has more than 7 million votes. The first one obtained a little more than 10 million votes, which represents a total of more than 31 percent of the votes received, ”said the Cuban-Venezuelan, before announcing the result given by the public, who also served as a jury.