Judges of the second season of Nuestra Belleza Latina

There are just a few weeks until Nuestra Belleza Latina returns to television, in what will be the 12th season of the famous Univision show.

And in the midst of the expectation that it has caused among the followers of the famous television program, which since 2007 has seen famous queens crowned who have earned a place in the hearts of viewers, such as Alejandra Espinoza, Ana Patricia Gámez, Francisca (formerly named Lachapel) and Nasstasja Bolívar, there are many memories of previous editions of the reality show.

One of the most emblematic memories that remains in the minds of the followers of the program has to do with the judges in charge of helping to prepare the contestants and guide the way to the final, and the panel of judges of the second edition of Nuestra Belleza Latina, it was luxurious.

Osmel Sousa destroys Lupita Jones

In the 2008 program, the so-called Beauty Zar, Osmel Sousa, continued to act as president of the jury, but after having shared a table with Alicia Machado and Carlitos Calderón in the first season, both were replaced.

In 2008, the renowned queen coach, who has several Miss Universe, Miss World and Miss International crowns in his history for Venezuela, formed an interesting panel of judges, alongside former Mexican Miss Universe Lupita Jones and the leading man of soap operas, Julián Gil.

Unforgettable bickering between the judges of seasons 1 and 2 of Nuestra Belleza Latina. Remember how the judges have fun!

The trio of judges stole the show, not only because of their comments and advice to the contestants, but also because of the fights and clashes, which were presented night after night, which began to spice up the galas, especially the popular ones. “Fights” between Osmel and Lupita.

One of the most remembered comments in that season in the judges’ fight, were the words of Osmel Sousa against Lupita, who kept repeating that the Mexican “had won Miss Universe, by the work and grace of the Holy Spirit”, a phrase he made that the ex-queen would throw her sabers against the expert reinologist.

Individual Talent Tryouts at Nuestra Belleza Latina. The beauties had an individual talent tryout. One girl was eliminated from each of the first two groups for this test. The decisions were based on the votes of the girls themselves, who voted against their partners.

In the second season, the jury agreed to show their favoritism towards the Puerto Rican Melissa Marty, who was eventually crowned the winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina.

Other contestants who shone in that reality season in 2008 were Emeraude Toubia, who in the end came in second place, Dayami Padrón, Zoila Ceballos, Leticia Castro and Manuela Arbeláez.

The 5 best moments of Melissa Marty | Nuestra Belleza Latina 2008. Francisca Lachapel recalls the 5 most exciting moments from when Melissa Marty won Nuestra Belleza Latina 2007.

The 12 finalists who competed for the crown and who lived in the so-called Mansión de la Belleza, were completed by Natalia Rivera, Génesis Seguias, Aideliz Hidalgo, Dayanira Varela, Leana Astorga and Jannet Manzanarez.