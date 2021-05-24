Judges, circuses and modern boxing

Jon Otermin

@ jonmaya10

Given how “advanced” the negotiations were, I decided to write my opinion about the most anticipated fight in recent years. Nothing fancy: some lyrics to make clear my disgust with the paraphernalia that had been mounted around the Joshua-Fury. I got in touch with Emilio Marquiegui, director of this house, to inform him that once the announcement was official, I would be in charge of sending him a text expressing my point of view. A piece never written.

It is irrefutable that sometimes boxing tires. The circus that surrounds it, rather. Since ancient times, all kinds of suckers have sought to profit at the expense of the best fighters in the world, distorting a sport that, unfortunately, every day has more business and less competition. At last it seemed that Anthony Joshua Y Tyson fury, two talents called to revitalize the premier category of the ring, would meet in a duel predicted since before the fall from grace of the Gipsy King. But it will not be so.

Was it so difficult to agree? It must be difficult for every neighbor’s son to swallow how two millionaires play to see who has the greatest pride, without giving up a single sterling. Then they want to sell us the story that their legacy keeps them awake at night. In any discipline, not facing the best would be sacrilege. Not so in today’s boxing, where, on many occasions, rivals are on demand.

Word of mouth aside, when everything indicated that the signature of the long-announced combat was about to be signed, a judge burst onto the scene to throw the summer lawsuit to ruin. I hope that if one day the fight happens it will not be too late, as it happened with the Mayweather-Pacquiao in 2015. Infumable fight where they were, with both far from their prime and offering a dubious show.

The two heavy men of the moment, in search of their place in history. Because despite names like Wilder, Ruiz Jr. or Whyte, the British couple is doomed to meet sooner or later. They have proven to be one step above the rest and have enough talent to turn the dispute into a classic. The most anticipated match since Lewis-Tyson in the category?

Both have the opportunity to turn the tide of a shed marred by the arrival of celebrities like Jake Paul, exhibitions of retired legends or forays from mixed martial arts. A return to the origins is needed; to classic boxing. A return to those days when the greatest fought as many times as necessary.

Diego Armando Maradona would say that mythical phrase of “the ball is not stained.” You, on the other hand, you just have to fight and prevent your sport from being prostituted.