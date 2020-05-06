Judge Wildaurora Zeledón Castillo urgently referred the political prisoner Eliseo de Jesús Castro to a hospital center, who for days has been presenting fevers, sore throats and excessive cough, according to his relatives. This Wednesday, he was transferred to the courts for a hearing to continue the trial, but the judiciary, seeing him unbalanced and due to the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, sent him to the clinic of the Judicial Complex, denounced the lawyer and activist Yonarqui Martínez .

“The judge informed me when I entered the courtroom that my client was doing badly and they transferred him to a hospital. The pressure was 180 over 120, so the doctor decided to transfer him to the Tipitapa Yolanda Mayorga hospital. He had already exposed weeks before that his state was vulnerable, because he is an older adult and has chronic diseases, but the judge rejected the request for a change in the precautionary measure, “explained Martínez. The relatives of Eliseo de Jesús Castro are very concerned about his health.

It may interest you: Response of the Prosecutor’s Office to request for release by Covid-19: “There is no news of danger of contagion in the SPN”

Last April 21, at a trial hearing, the Public Ministry opposed the request for the release of the political prisoner Eliseo Castro Baltodano arguing that there is no risk of contagion of Covid-19 within the Jorge Navarro National Penitentiary System. Likewise, he reiterated his refusal to have masks, chlorine and alcohol gel delivered to prisoners to avoid the spread of the deadly disease.

«They do not pay attention to the recommendations of the United Nations, WHO, IACHR, they do what they please. If there is a massive spread of Covid-19 inside the prison or a dead person because they do not comply with the recommendations, the responsibility will be the government and its institutions, “added Martínez.

At that time, Judge Wildaurora Zeledón Castillo, head of the Fifth Criminal District Court of Managua, did not even refer to the arguments of both parties and limited herself to rejecting the request of the defense of the political offender, on the grounds that the alleged crimes trafficking and possession of restricted weapons attributed to him, must be processed with the inmate in preventive detention.

It may interest you: Judges do not respond to requests from lawyers in political cases in Nicaragua

Martínez recalled that on April 23 the Supreme Court of Justice approved a protocol for those deprived of liberty with respiratory problems, in which it was contemplated that they were not even transferred to the courts and simply the authorities of the Jorge Navarro National Penitentiary System failed to comply with said protocol.

Last April, several defense attorneys for political prisoners submitted briefs requesting a change of precautionary measures and the introduction of cleaning products to the prison, but they were all denied.