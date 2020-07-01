© Provided by the Associated Press

President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington on June 25, 2020. A revealing book by Trump’s niece cannot be published until a judge ponders the merits of the president’s brother’s argument that his publication would violate a pact between family members, a magistrate said Tuesday, June 30. (AP Photo / Alex Brandon)

A revealing book by President Donald Trump’s niece cannot be published until a judge ponders the merits of the president’s brother’s argument that its publication would violate a deal between family members, a magistrate said Tuesday.

New York Supreme Court Justice Hal B. Greenwald issued an order requiring the author and publisher to explain why publication of the book “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man should not be blocked. ”(Too much and never enough: How my family created the most dangerous man in the world). A hearing is scheduled for July 10.

The book, scheduled for release on July 28, was written by Mary Trump, the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the president’s older brother. An online description says the book « reveals a nightmare of trauma, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of carelessness and abuse. »

The judge prohibited « publishing, printing, or distributing any book or portions » until he decides on the validity of Robert S. Trump’s arguments.

Robert Trump says Mary Trump must abide by a written agreement between family members who settled a dispute over the will of Fred Trump, who died in 1981, that a book about them cannot be published without his permission.

Mary Trump’s attorney Theodore J. Boutrous Jr. and publisher Simon & Schuster said they will appeal immediately.

« The court’s temporary restraining order is only temporary, but it is still a pre-political speech restriction that clearly violates the First Amendment » of the Constitution, Boutrous said.

« This book, which addresses important issues of great public interest and great importance about an acting president in an election year, should not be suppressed for even a day, » he said.