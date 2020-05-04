Federal judge Alessandro Diaferia, from the 1st Federal Criminal Court of São Paulo, rejected a complaint filed by the Federal Public Ministry against six people accused of participating in the death and falsification of medical report by journalist Vladimir Herzog. The case occurred in 1975 at the Doi-Codi headquarters in São Paulo during the military dictatorship.

The accused were: commander Audir Santos Maciel, commanders of the 2nd section of the General Staff of the II Army José Barros Paes and Altair Casadei, coroners Harry Shibata and Arildo de Toledo Viana and the representative of the Military Public Ministry responsible for case, Durval Ayrton Moura de Araújo.

The complaint derives from the determinations of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR), which in 2018 condemned the Brazilian State due to the lack of investigation, judgment and punishment of those involved in the murder of the journalist.

The Prosecutor’s Office claims that the amnesty law should not apply to the accused because, among other reasons, they were practiced in the context of an attack on the civilian population, with the aim of ensuring the maintenance of power usurped by the military in 1964.

Judge Alessandro Diaferia, however, rejected the MPF’s complaint alleging that “despite the commendable effort” of the Prosecutor’s Office, there is no “legal support” to proceed with the case. “Being obligatory to recognize the extinction of punishment as a result of granting amnesty,” he said.

The magistrate mentions that the Amnesty law establishes that “political or related crimes” committed during the military dictatorship were amnestied. According to the judge, his decision does not aim to “cover up terrible acts” of the past, but “to point out that social pacification occurs, at times, with great difficulty, even if there is a high cost, from the feeling of impunity to those who suffered in the past. the flesh itself the oppression of oppression “.

“In this step, it must be said that amnesty is one of the forms of extinction of punishment that is characterized by the legal oblivion of the offense, granted by the National Congress, by law, not susceptible to revocation, and that has as a result the extinction of all the criminal effects of the facts, remaining only possible obligations of a civil nature “, said the judge.

According to Diaferia, it is not possible to apply, retroactively, provisions of international law to invalidate directly or indirectly the application of the Amnesty Law. The magistrate affirms that “defending such an understanding is contrary to the decision of the Supreme Federal Court on the case.

“Receiving the ministerial promotion and receiving the denunciation would also imply going back in time to reach the past, since at the time of the facts Brazil was not yet bound by the invoked provisions and directives of public international law,” he said.

See too:

Celso de Mello opens investigation to investigate Moro’s accusations against Bolsonaro

.