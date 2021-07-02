Judge rejects Britney Spears’ request to end her guardianship

“The guardian’s request to suspend James P. Spears immediately following the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California as sole guardian of the estate is denied without prejudice,” the documents read. That decision is based on Britney’s request introduced in November to allow a trust act as co-guardian with his father.

However, sources close to the singer say that she has already asked her lawyer to make a formal request to end the guardianship that has kept her without freedom for the last 13 years of her life.