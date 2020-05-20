Judge Laura Gutiérrez’s ruling was due to the fact that the public interest would be affected by failing to inform society about the health crisis due to COVID-19

A Federal Court refused to suspend daily reports on the coronavirus COVID-19 what offers Hugo López-Gatell, undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, through press conferences.

The decision of Judge Laura Gutiérrez de Velasco, of the VII District in Administrative Matters of the First Circuit, derived from a amparo trial promoted by Óscar David Hernández Carranza, president of the Foundation for the Promotion of Altruism, against the federal secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer Varela, and Undersecretary López-Gatell.

The ruling was due to the fact that the public interest would be affected by failing to inform society about the health crisis due to COVID-19.

“The acts claimed are not subject to suspension, since the granting of the suspension of those acts would affect the social interest and provisions of public order“

This is because, if the suspension is granted for the requested effects, it would be impossible to keep the population in Mexico informed of the situation that prevails in the country regarding the pandemic generated by the virus called SARS-CoV-2.

“Under these conditions, it is appropriate to deny the provisional suspension requested by Óscar David Hernández Carranza ”, indicates file number 512/2020.

In the daily report on coronavirus that offers from National Palace the undersecretary explains graphically how the pandemic behaves, the case fatality rate, confirmed cases, distribution by state, by cumulative incidence rate, by age group, as well as deaths, among other data of general interest.

“Which cannot be suspended when questioned that the data provided by the participants is not correct or updated”, since it is the media that the government established to keep Mexican society informed, the resolution stated.

Hernández Carranza promoted the amparo for considering the daily reports to be in violation of the Individual guarantees provided for in articles one, four, 14 and 16 of the Constitution.

With information from Notimex