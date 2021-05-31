Judge Pedraz sees it as “excessive” to say that Ghali has committed crimes against humanity

The leader of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali. (Photo: RYAD KRAMDI via Getty Images)

The judge of the National Court, Santiago Pedraz, sees “totally excessive” detaining the leader of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, as well as “affirming” that “he has committed atrocious crimes against humanity”, since at the moment they are only being investigated some facts without existing “imputation” against him.

The magistrate makes these assertions in a car of May 28, to which Efe has had access, in which he agrees to reject for processing a complaint for a crime of falsification of identity document filed by the Moroccan Lawyers Club, which requested the “arrest” of Ghali.

Pedraz, who plans to take a statement from Ghali this Tuesday by videoconference, has rejected the complaint because the possible alleged falsehood is not foreseen within the competences of the National Court.

In addition, it has indicated as “uncertain” that the leader of the Polisario Front is “prosecuted” for “acts of torture and kidnapping” or that he is “suspected of having committed war crimes,” as stated in the complaint.

It is totally unconscionable to affirm that this person has committed atrocious crimes against humanity The judge of the National High Court, Santiago Pedraz

The judge has specified that “facts are being investigated that could lead to the commission of those crimes, but there is no charge against him, who at all times enjoys the right to the presumption of innocence. He also added that it is “totally unconscionable to try to arrest, as well as to affirm that this person has committed atrocious crimes against humanity.

The association that issued the complaint – made up of more than 500 Moroccan lawyers – went to the La Rioja Superior Prosecutor’s Office and conveyed “the consternation and indignation” felt …

