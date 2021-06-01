Judge Pedraz refuses to withdraw Ghali’s passport, who denies allegations of torture

The judge of the National Court Santiago Pedraz has rejected this Tuesday order preventive detention by Brahim Ghali, leader of the Polisario Front. The Prosecutor’s Office has agreed, understanding that there are not enough indications that there is a risk of flight, although the accusations They “fear” that I may leave Spain, despite being admitted to a hospital in Logroño. Ghali has responded to questions from his defense and the prosecutor, but not the allegations.

