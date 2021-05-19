Judge Pedraz reactivates the case for crimes against humanity against Brahim Ghali, the leader of the Polisario Front

The judicial horizon of the leader of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, has widened this Wednesday with the decision of the judge of the National Court, Santiago Pedraz, to reopen a case against him for crimes such as genocide, the second procedure since he entered Spain a month ago under a false identity.

In an order dated this Wednesday, the magistrate agrees to reopen a second proceeding against Ghali, promoted by the Saharawi Association for the Defense of Human Rights (Asadeh), which joins the complaint filed by Fadel Mihdi Breica, a Spanish citizen of Saharawi origin , for alleged torture suffered in the polisario camps of Tindouf (Algeria).

This decision has been known hours after the massive arrival of Moroccan citizens to the autonomous city of Ceuta and irregular entries into Melilla, a situation that the Government believes cannot be attributed solely to the presence of Ghali in Spain, despite the tensions it brought with Morocco, since the migratory crises “respond to multiple causes and are too complex to establish cause and effect. “

In the judicial sphere, the entry into Spain of the president of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) and general secretary of the Polisario Front was the prelude to his summons before the judge to testify together with other positions such as the adviser of the RASD, Bachir Mustafa Sayed , for the complaint of blogger Fadel Mihdi Breica for alleged crimes of illegal detention, torture and against humanity.

All statements were suspended due to the impossibility of contacting the defendants, except for Ghali, scheduled for June 1, despite the fact that the Polisario leader refused to sign the summons provided by the Police a few weeks ago at the San Pedro de Logroño hospital, where he was admitted on April 18 with COVID.

Despite his “delicate state of health”, Ghali “understood in Spanish, without any doubt, the content of the summons”, although he refused to sign it and stated that he needed “several days” to decide whether to do so and that he should contact “the Algerian embassy and people he trusted,” according to the police report prepared by the General Police Information Commissariat.

The agents verified that Ghali was in the hospital under the identity of Mohamed Benbatouche and asked the doctor about the possibility of him making a statement on May 7, although the doctor highlighted his weak state of health and his “insufficient” cognitive and intellectual state to answer questions “of minimal complexity”.

The judge has agreed to incorporate the offices into the case that has decided to reopen after archived in October 2020 pending a response from the Algerian authorities to a request made in 2017.

The National High Court admitted for processing in 2012 the complaint that gave rise to this procedure, filed by ASADEH and three victims against 28 members of the Polisario Front and charges by the Algerian government for seven alleged crimes: genocide, murder, injuries, illegal detention, terrorism, torture and disappearances.

It denounced the treatment suffered in Tindouf “by the prisoners of war” and by Sahrawi citizens, “especially by those of Spanish origin, in the hands of the Polisario Front”, an organization accused of “retain thousands of Sahrawis against their will (…) with the complicity of the Algiers authorities “.