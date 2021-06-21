Judge overturns trial for payment of $ 1 per workday to immigrants in ICE custody



Immigrants in GEO custody receive $ 1 per workday.

Photo: John Moore / .

The trial against GEO Group, accused of violating the rights of detained immigrants who worked at his facilities by not paying them the minimum wage established in the state of Washington, was declared void after a jury of nine people did not reach an agreement.

The federal judge Robert Bryan, of the District Court in Tacoma, Washington, declared null the lawsuit against GEO last week, a private company that operates dozens of centers where Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials (ICE) carry undocumented immigrants from across the nation.

The lawsuit filed in 2017 by the Washington State Attorney General, Bob Ferguson, questions whether GEO acted as an employer that paid a dollar a day to detained immigrants who worked in the same centers, which would have violated labor rights by not respecting the minimum wage law of $ 12 an hour of the state of Washington, at that time .

In a statement on his Twitter account, Ferguson explained that the annulment of the trial allows him to put GEO back on trial in front of a new jury.

“We look forward to pursuing the second half of our case and our claim that GEO unfairly enriched itself through the exploitation of its workers (detained immigrants),” he added.

According to the indictment made by the prosecutor, GEO has paid immigrants who do these voluntary jobs such as cooking or cleaning a dollar a day since 2014, which could have saved the company millions of dollars during those years.

The Florida-based group tried several times to get the court to dismiss the charges, but to no avail.

In 2019 the company attacked Ferguson for filing the lawsuit, alleging that he did so “for political purposes” and “in bad faith,” and that “the state employs inmates from state prisons by paying them below the minimum wage.”

In an earlier ruling, Judge Bryan ruled that GEO failed to enforce federal law that prohibits employing people who enter the country illegally, a penalty that concerns the federal government more than the state.