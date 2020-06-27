In the image, former strategist Roger Stone, who worked for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. . / ERIK S. LESSER / Archive

Washington, June 26 . .- A federal judge in the United States ordered on Thursday the former strategist Roger Stone, who worked for the Donald Trump presidential campaign, to enter prison on July 14 to serve his 40-month sentence jail.

The magistrate agreed to delay her planned jail time of June 30 by two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, but rejected the two-month extension that Stone had requested.

Stone was sentenced in February to 3 years and 4 months in prison for lying to Congress and tampering with witnesses.

Several prosecutors handling Stone’s case who have resigned have reported that senior Justice Department officials pressured them to treat Stone « differently and more leniently » during his trial « because of his relationship with Trump.

67 years old and characterized by his provocative style, Stone is a veteran Republican political adviser whose clients included former presidents Ronald Reagan (1981-1989) and Richard Nixon (1969-1974) and whose favorite motto is: « Do not admit anything, deny it everything and launch a counterattack. »

Stone, who worked until August 2015 on the Trump election campaign and then had regular contact with him, was detained by the FBI in January 2019 in Fort Lauderdale (Florida, USA).

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Stone acted as a link between the Trump campaign in 2016 and the WikiLeaks platform, which spread stolen emails to the Democratic National Committee that were « harmful » to the campaign of that party’s presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton.

Stone was convicted as part of the investigation led by the Russian plot’s special prosecutor Robert Mueller, who exonerated Trump from colluding with Russia during the 2016 election process, but who in turn cast doubt on the possibility that the President obstructed the investigation.