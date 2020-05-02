Rosario Robles’ defense requested house arrest for the COVID-19 pandemic, but a judge denied it and ordered that a test be applied

The defense of rosary beads Oak trees, former secretary of Social Development, asked to be granted the home prison because he is over 60, he has arterial hypertension and chronic conditions respiratory, so there is a risk of contracting COVID-19; However, the judge denied the request, at the same time that he ordered a test to be carried out to detect if he is a carrier of the virus.

The legal team of the former official, today imprisoned in the Women’s Center for Social Readaptation of Santa Martha Acatitla In the mayor’s office of Iztapalapa, Mexico City, he explained that this Thursday in a private hearing, the control judge of the Federal Judicial Branch confirmed the justified preventive detention.

They explained to Notimex that the request they made for Robles to obtain the home prison It is based on the fact that it fits groups that are considered vulnerable, being over 60 years old, suffering from high blood pressure and chronic respiratory diseases: in addition to being a woman deprived of her liberty, within the framework of the release of people under the recently approved Amnesty Law.

However, the judge considered that the request was not appropriate, neither with an electronic bracelet nor with the periodic signature, since the health conditions that the former official shows have been taken care of.

According to the lawyers, the judge asked that the COVID-19 test to find out if she is a carrier of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, but it had not been applied until Friday night.

The legal team assured that they have shown that, regarding the driver’s license that is attributed to Robles, and that it is one of the arguments of the judge to maintain preventive detention before the risk of escape, he does not have the same signature or the fingerprint of the accused; as demonstrated by an expertise in field criminalistics and chronometry.

With information from Notimex