SÃO PAULO – The Federal Court in São Paulo determined that the Ministry of Education (MEC) change the schedule of the National High School Examination (Enem) due to the restrictions imposed by the new coronavirus pandemic and adapt the new schedule to “reality of the school year “. The application of the printed tests is scheduled to take place on the 1st and 8th of November. Earlier, the MEC announced the change of the date of digital tests – which will be done for the first time this year, by one hundred thousand candidates. No change was made to the traditional version of the test.

Judge orders change of Enem calendar; MEC changes date of application of the digital test

Photo: IstoÉ

Judge Marisa Claudia Gonçalves Cucio, author of the decision, responded to a request made in public civil action by the Public Defender’s Office of the Union. The Public Defender’s Office maintained that the serious public health problem led to the closure of schools and the suspension of face-to-face classes, with greater prejudice for public school students, who have less resources to maintain the normal pace of studies.

“It is undeniable that Enem is today the main democratic instrument for access to higher education, public and private, in which students from public and private schools already compete at a disadvantage under regular conditions (in view of the structural difficulties of public education), therefore , allowing to proceed in situations aggravated by the covid-19 pandemic is an aggravated affront to the principle of equality “, wrote the magistrate in the preliminary decision.

She pointed out that public school students are not attending classes with the program content charged at Enem, “unlike most students in the private education network, who have access to distance learning (EAD) and several other electronic tools learning “. “In fact, it is not even possible to state that all private schools are providing video classes or similar activities since the pandemic and the social isolation rules that determined the closure of educational institutions caught the teams of teachers unprepared for this task” , he added.

“Taking into account that the calendar was published during the closing of schools, when most of the students who will submit to Enem have access to information and are not having access to the necessary programmatic content for the test, it is not reasonable that students defendants keep the original calendar drawn up, “wrote Marisa Claudia. In the decision, she says that the adequacy of the schedule must occur through a commission or consultation, “informing all the bodies and representatives of the Powers necessary for the measure”.

The magistrate also extended the deadline, which ended on Friday (17), to request the registration fee for the test and to justify the absence for another 15 days. The decision must be enforced immediately, but the federal government can appeal.

Scheduled for October, digital exam is postponed to November



The MEC reported on Friday night that it had responded to requests made by students when changing the date of application of the first digital version of Enem. The initial forecast of 11 and 18 October was changed to 22 and 29 November. “It is a challenging year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, this is not what will make us lose the year. We cannot leave a whole generation of doctors, nurses, engineers and teachers behind. It makes no sense”, according to a statement released by the ministry, Minister Abraham Weintraub.

The implementation of digital Enem will start this year, gradually, said MEC. “There are 100,000 volunteers, that is, only those who want to take the test on this model. They will be spread across all states,” explained Weintraub. MEC’s ​​forecast is to make a gradual transition from the printed to the digital version and end the paper test by 2026.

See too:

Number of coronavirus deaths may be more than 10 times higher in Ecuador province

.