The Maya Train is one of the mega-projects of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador

A Judge of the Second District of Amparo and Federal Criminal Trials of the state of Chiapas ruled in favor of the Ch’ol communities of Palenque, Salto de Agua and Ocosingo, so that ordered the definitive suspension to section 1 of the Maya Train. This legal effect will remain in effect until the national health crisis caused by the coronavirus passes.

The first section of the construction of the megaproject of the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador runs from Palenque to Escárcega and the ruling suspending its construction was issued this Monday, June 22.

Since last May 7, members of different native communities filed an amparo against the head of the federal executive, Jorge Alcocer Varela, head of the Ministry of Health (SSa) and of Milardy Douglas Rogelio Jiménez Pons Gómez, general director of the National Fund for Tourism Promotion (Fonatur).

Andrés Manuel López Obrador gave the start signal for the Maya Train

This resource was promoted against the agreement of April 6 by the SSa and of the presidential decree of the 23 of that same month, same that determined the continuation of the Mayan Train despite the existing health crisis by COVID-19. In the amparo an systemic violation to the detriment of their legitimate right to health and a decent life; as well as environmental effects and their rights as indigenous communities in Mexico.

The same day that the amparo was filed, the Second District Judge of Amparo and Federal Criminal Trials of the state approved the provisional suspension, since continuing the megaproject works puts the health of the Ch’ol communities at risk and violates their rights to a healthy environment. The first provisional suspension was revoked by the magistrates of the Collegiate Court in Administrative Matters based in Tuxtla Gutiérrez; however, after a hearing, he held a session in favor of the Ch’ol community.

To substantiate the suspension, it was argued that the « inhabitants of the community where the project called Tren Maya will have an impact, specifically in the municipality of Palenque, could suffer an affectation to their legal sphere, specifically their right to health », as established at « Agreement establishing extraordinary actions to address the health emergency generated by the SARS-CoV2”, Where emerging measures are promoted to avoid massive contagions of said disease, such as social distancing and the suspension of different economic activities.

Image of the tracks on which the Mayan Train will run

« It collides with the right to health of the complainants (and also of the community) before the prevailing health phenomenon in the country, recognized at the national, state and municipal levels, which constitutes a notorious fact, to the extent that in the different General Agreement of March thirty-one of two thousand and twenty recognizes the existence of the pandemic and the need to establish personal distancing measures, ”it was argued.

Another point about the megaproject that occurred in June was that it did not have the Environmental Impact Statement, a requirement to start new works since 1988, to which the National Fund for Tourism Promotion reported that, because it is a maintenance work for rehabilitation and improvement with respect to various railway sections for the creation of the Maya Train, the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat) granted an environmental impact exemption to the works that started this month.

Fonatur argued that the original construction of the tracks occurred before the General Law of Ecological Balance and Protection of the Environment came into force in 1988 (LGEEPA), which regulates buildings that may affect the balance of any ecosystem. To determine the impact, the State must apply a test called the Environmental Impact Statement (MINE), this is « an instrument of environmental policy that aims to prevent, mitigate and restore damage to the environment, as well as the regulation of works or activities to avoid or reduce its negative effects on the environment and human health » .

The Mayan Train was announced since AMLO was campaigning

However, the fund led by Jiménez Pons assured that for jobs that are not rehabilitation or improvement, they are studied to comply with the legal norml.

“Currently, environmental studies are carried out for all those works that, due to design and safe operation issues, are located outside the current rail and highway rights of way. Once the environmental authorizations have been obtained the mitigation and compensation measures established in these will be executed, ”the official said in a statement..

