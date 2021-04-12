Judge in the Floyd case says he expects closing arguments for next Monday

April 12, 2021 April 12, 2021

The judge conducting the trial in Minneapolis against a white former police officer accused of George Floyd’s death said Monday that he anticipates that in a week both parties will deliver final arguments on the case that keeps the United States in suspense.

Peter Cahill spoke out after the defense of former agent Derek Chauvin asked the magistrate to isolate the jury after riots in the city on Sunday night after the death of a black man at the hands of the police.

Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, said he was concerned the protests could sway the jury.

“The verdict in this case is going to have consequences,” Nelson said, asking whether the jury is going to have the confidence to make a decision regardless of the possible consequences.

Both the prosecution and the judge refused to isolate the jury.

“We are going to isolate them on Monday, which is when we anticipate the closing arguments,” said the magistrate.

Chavin faces murder and manslaughter charges for his role in Floyd’s death on May 25, after immobilizing him by placing his knee on his neck when he proceeded to arrest him for allegedly paying with a false bill.

Several videos show Chauvin pressing on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes as he repeatedly tells him that he cannot breathe.

The images unleashed a wave of protests against racism and police brutality in the United States and around the world.

With information from AFP

