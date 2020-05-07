A federal judge on Thursday granted a request from the federal government and a lawyer for former representative Duncan Hunter to change his due date for his prison sentence to Jan. 4, in light of the current pandemic COVID-19.

In the order, filed Thursday in US District Court for Southern California, Judge Thomas J. Whelan granted the request based on the conclusion that the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic was good cause to delay Hunter’s delivery until “Jan. 4, 2021 or earlier” at 12 p.m., according to court records.

Hunter was scheduled to turn himself in later this month to begin his 11-month prison sentence for conspiring to illegally convert more than $ 150,000 of campaign money for personal use.

Hunter pleaded guilty to the only felony charge in December, and prosecutors dropped the remaining 59 charges from the indictment filed against Hunter and his wife and former campaign manager Margaret in August 2018.

He was convicted on March 17 and was scheduled to turn himself in for imprisonment on May 29.

The government and Hunter’s attorney said in the motion filed Tuesday that delaying Hunter’s due date was appropriate “due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and the unknown impacts the disease will have in the coming months.”

In exchange for the government’s agreement to the motion, Hunter agreed not to seek a sentence modification or any form of pre-release credit for home confinement toward his 11-month prison sentence, the motion said.

Margaret Hunter pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge in June as part of a settlement with prosecutors. She agreed to testify against her husband as part of the settlement, and prosecutors agreed to drop the remaining 59 charges from the indictment.

Until Thursday, she was scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. June 8, according to court records.