15 minutes. This Monday a judge granted Carole Baskin the rights to the property where the zoo that belonged to Joseph Maldonado Passage, better known as “Joe Exotic” or “King Tiger”, works for the Netflix eponymous series.

The 16.4-hectare GW Exotic zoo, which once housed almost 200 big cats, became famous worldwide after the boom in production during the quarantine.

Joseph Maldonado was county in January 2019 for ordering the murder of Baskin (Santa Rosa County Jail)

The show details the sordid lifestyles of the owners of various feline zoos in the United States and the controversial battle between Carole and Joe, which ended in 2019 with him sentenced to 22 years in prison for ordering her murder.

In 2013 Baskin, who calls himself an animal protector and has a suspected “sanctuary” for cats in Florida, sued Maldonado for plagiarizing his company name and logo, “Big Cat Rescue.”

Carole Baskin taking my zoo is a tragedy. And we’ll get to that. But today is a day to stand in solidarity with those that have been hurt, killed, and worse because they’re standing up for what they believe in. Stay strong. #blackouttuesday pic.twitter.com/IB0hMVDl5c – Joe Exotic (@joe_exotic) June 2, 2020

That same year, Baskin won the lawsuit, and a court order ordered Joe Exotic to pay a million dollars.

Maldonado did not pay the money and to prevent his zoo, located in Wynnewood (Oklahoma), from being confiscated, he planned a transfer of the property that the federal judge of that state, Scott Palk, described as “fraudulent transfer”.

The judge did not specify what will be the fate of the animals and if Baskin will have rights over them.