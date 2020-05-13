WASHINGTON – A federal judge in the United States froze the Justice Department-ordered criminal charges drop against Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser, on Tuesday night.

Magistrate Emmet G. Sullivan, with a court in the District of Columbia, argued that individuals or organizations can appear against the drop, a process likely to include a hearing.

Sullivan said he will impose deadlines for such a process “in due course,” thus suspending the decision made last week by the Justice Department on Trump’s orders.

Flynn’s was one of the most important cases that emerged from the investigation into the so-called Russian plot led by Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller, which ended in 2019 after filing charges against three dozen people but without evidence of an alleged electoral conspiracy between the Trump and Russia environment.

Flynn, a general who advised Trump on foreign policy during his election campaign, lasted just 24 days as the president’s national security adviser once he came to power in January 2017.

The general had to resign his post after learning that he lied to the United States Vice President, Mike Pence, and other high government officials about his contacts with the Russian ambassador in Washington, Sergey Kisliak.

In late 2017, Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Kisliak, but later withdrew that statement and tried to fight the charges, while his attorneys argued that there was negligence among prosecutors and investigators who launched the case.

In a document released last Thursday, the Justice Department alleged that, after reviewing “newly discovered information,” it concluded that the FBI interview with Flynn in February 2017 “was disconnected from the FBI investigation” of that official. and “it was unjustified”.

Trump celebrated the news from the Oval Office, where he trusted that “many people pay a high price” for how they handled the case, referring to prosecutors and FBI agents who began the investigation in the last days of the Barack Obama government ( 2009-2017).

“He was an innocent man, a good man. The Obama Administration went after him, and they went after him with the goal of taking down a president,” Trump said, referring to himself.

The Ukrainian plot and the Russian plot do not leave the president alone.

The idea that rebel elements of the FBI and the Department of Justice decided to persecute Flynn to collect political revenge against Trump has long been circulating in the media defending the president, who had not ruled out pardoning the general if he was convicted.

