A federal judge ruled that if Jair Bolsonaro insists on showing up in public places without a face mask, he must be fined

A federal judge on Tuesday determined that the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, you must use mouthguards against the coronavirus COVID-19 when in public, something that the ruler has refused to do on several occasions.

The decision was issued by magistrate Renato Borelli, of a court of the Federal District of Brasilia, where since last March the use of the mouth covers in public places, according to a decree issued by local authorities.

Bolsonaro, one of the leaders has most denied the virus and its severity, has often circulated through Brasilia without protection, in a clear violation of those rules, as well as participating in acts and manifestations in which other regulations adopted by the pandemic, such as the necessary distance between people.

“The conduct of the President of the Republic, who has refused to wear the face mask in public acts and places in the Federal District, shows a clear intention to break the rules“Says the decision taken by Borelli.

According to the judge, in case Bolsonaro insists on showing up in public places without a face mask, he must be fined in the sum of 2,000 reais (about 8,600 Mexican pesos), as is the case with every citizen residing in the Federal District.

Ten days ago, that sanction was applied to the now former Minister of Education Abraham Weintraub, who attended demonstrations in which radical Bolsonaristas demanded the “closure” of the Supreme Court and the Congress through “military intervention” and he did it without the mask.

Weintraub, one of the most extreme voices of the far right which prevails in the Bolsonaro government, resigned last Thursday, after several weeks of pressure from more moderate sectors demanding his departure.

He was nominated by the Government for a managerial position in the world Bank and a day after his resignation he traveled to U.SIt is not yet clear if he did it with an official passport, to which he would no longer be entitled.

This Tuesday, amid controversy over that matter, the Government altered the decree which confirmed the resignation of Weintraub, which was originally dated on Saturday and now places its resignation on Friday.

He Ex minister He left behind a host of controversies and even an investigation that is in the Supreme Court, whose members he branded as “tramps” and about whom he said they should be in “jail.”

According to sources from the Federal District of BrasiliaWeintraub did not pay the penalty fee for not complying with the sanitary standards, so that the value of the sanction could be increased.

Brazil is the second country most affected in the world by COVID-19 pandemic, behind the United States, and until this Tuesday adds more than 51 thousand dead and 1.1 million cases.

Brasilia, with a population of about 3 million people, accounts for 34,200 infections and 410 deaths.

