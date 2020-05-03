A federal judge dismissed the unequal pay lawsuit that the players had filed against the US soccer federation, but declared their complaint for discrimination in lodging during travel and medical services admissible for a trial.

The players, led by Alex Morgan, point out that they have not received equal pay under the terms of their collective contract, in relation to what the men earn. Therefore, they demanded compensation of more than $ 66 million, under the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which in its Title VII establishes the terms of equitable pay.

On Friday 1, in a 32-page ruling, US District Judge R. Gary Klausner dismissed the lawsuit related to the fair pay law, but left the civil rights complaint intact.

“The history of the negotiations between the parties shows that the women’s team rejected an offer to receive remuneration under the same pay-per-play structure as the men’s team,” Klausner wrote. “And the women’s team was willing to forgo bigger bonuses in favor of benefits like higher base compensation and the guarantee of more players under contract.”

“Therefore, the plaintiffs cannot now retrospectively consider that their union contract is worse than that of the men’s selection when referring to what they would have earned if they had been paid with the pay-per-play structure, when they themselves rejected said structure ”.

Klausner maintained the complaint, according to which the federation discriminated against the players in the use of chartered flights, hotel accommodation, medical support services and training aid.

A trial is scheduled for June 16 in federal court in Los Angeles.

“We are shocked and disappointed with today’s decision, but we will not give up on our hard work for fair pay,” said Molly Levinson, spokeswoman for the footballers, in a statement. “We are confident in our case and we will remain firm in our commitment to ensure that girls and women who practice this sport are not looked down only because of their gender.”

The players intend to ask that the federal appeals court on the ninth federal circuit overturn Klausner’s decision, a step that would delay the trial.

“We have learned that there are tremendous obstacles to change. We know that it takes courage, courage and perseverance to face them, “said Levinson.

