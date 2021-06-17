Judge dismisses anonymous man’s lawsuit against Kevin Spacey for abuse

NEW YORK.

A federal judge on Thursday threw out all charges from one of the two men who sued the actor. Kevin Spacey for alleged sexual misconduct in the 1980s, after the plaintiff refused to publicly identify himself.

Federal District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan dismissed the case after attorneys for the man identified in court documents as “CD” they said revealing their identity would cause “sudden unwanted attention” and it would be “just too much for him.”

Kaplan ruled on May 3 that Spacey’s fame magnified public interest in knowing who CD was, and said it was only fair that he come forward before continuing with the civil damages case.

CD said he was 14 in 1983 when he and Spacey began a sexual relationship that ended after he resisted the actor’s attempts to penetrate him.

Photo: .

The other plaintiff, actor Anthony Rapp, said that I was 14 in 1986 when Spacey made an unwanted sexual advance during a party at the actor’s home.

Spacey, 61, has denied the allegations sexual misconduct by CD and Rapp. His lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Peter Saghir, an attorney for CD and Rapp, declined to comment Thursday. You have suggested that CD he could appeal if his case were separated from Rapp’s.

Spacey won an Oscar for best actor in “American Beauty” and another for best supporting actor in “The Always-Suspects.”

He also starred in the Netflix series “House of Cards” before the streaming network ended its relationship with him, after allegations of sexual misconduct became known in 2017.