Judge determines that Ed Sheeran can face a lawsuit for plagiarism to Marvin Gaye

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK, Mar 30 (Reuters) – An American judge on Tuesday rejected English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran’s attempt to dismiss one of three lawsuits accusing him of copying his 2014 hit “Thinking Out Loud” from Marvin’s 1973 classic. Gaye “Let’s Get It On”.

District Judge Ronnie Abrams said Structured Asset Sales LLC, which owns a third of the estate of Ed Townsend who composed the song with Gaye, can sue Sheeran, Sony Music Publishing and others over their April copyright registration. 2020 from a recording of the song.

The record “allows the court to reasonably infer that the plaintiff has ownership of the copyright in 2020” and can pursue a lawsuit, Abrams wrote.

However, the judge put the case on hold, citing a “significant overlap” with the plaintiff’s separate lawsuit against Sheeran for copyright from 1973 based solely on the scores of Gaye’s song, and presented as a “deposit copy.” at the United States Copyright Office.

Structured Asset Sales, which is seeking more than $ 100 million in damages, filed the record a month after a federal appeals court, in a case involving Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven,” said the rights of Author of unpublished works according to a 1909 federal law are “defined by the deposit copy”.

The 2020 record for “Let’s Get It On” supposedly covers “musical elements” that are not in the score.

Townsend’s heirs have also sued Sheeran for “Thinking Out Loud,” but a trial date has not yet been set.

“Thinking Out Loud” reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in February 2015. “Let’s Get It On” was No. 1 in September 1973.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)