The request was made by the Maranhão MP, who claimed that all the exclusive ICU beds for covid-19 in the state are occupied

The cities of São Luís, São José de Ribamar, Raposa and Paço do Lumiar, in Maranhão, are the first to have decreed the lockdown, the strictest state of social isolation that only releases the most essential services and vetoes any circulation that is not urgency. The measure was determined by Judge Douglas de Melo Martins, holder of the Court of Diffuse and Collective Interests of the District of São Luís.

La Raváridière Palace, headquarters of the São Luís City Hall, in Maranhão

Photo: Reproduction / Maranhão Government / Estadão Content

The request for confinement was made by the Maranhão Public Prosecutor’s Office, which claimed that all 112 exclusive ICU beds for covid-19 in the state government hospital network in the capital are occupied, “which means in the complete absence of care with respirators, if necessary, even after the expansion that has been developed, including with federal resources (with reference to the creation of field hospitals and beds) “.

The Prosecutor’s Office also added that, although Maranhão has announced the possibility of decreeing a lockdown, should the ICU beds capacity reach 80%, so far “no more intense measures have been taken”. In the decision, the magistrate said it was necessary to “total blockade, even for a short period, as this is the only possible and effective measure in the scenario to contain the proliferation of the disease and to allow the public and private health system to reorganize itself, so that appropriate treatment can be allocated to patients “.

What changes. The judicial measure specifically includes the prohibition of entry / exit of vehicles from the Island, for 10 days, suspension of non-essential activities, veto the meeting and suspension of classes even in the private network. Sought, the government of Maranhão informed that “it will await the summons of the judicial decision, it will analyze it and verify the necessary measures for the fulfillment”.

