Federal judge Ed Lyra Leal, of the 22nd Federal Court of the Federal District, denied an injunction to senators Randolfe Rodrigues and Fabiano Contarato, of the Sustainability Network, to suspend the exoneration of former Federal Police director-general Maurício Valeixo, pivot of the ex’s departure Sérgio Moro of the Jair Bolsonaro government. The decision maintains the dismissal of the ex-PF chief.

Parliamentarians also asked the Justice to bar new appointments in the Federal Police that could be made by Bolsonaro after Valeixo left. The justification would be Moro’s revelation about the president’s attempt to intervene in the autonomy of the corporation, which investigates cases that concern the Plateau.

According to Judge Leal, however, the senators did not present an “unambiguous demonstration” of the alleged misuse of the presidency’s purpose in dismissing Valeixo.

“As the communication and the consent of the Minister of Justice are legally irrelevant, the exoneration in question may occur from office due to the exclusive manifestation of the will of the President of the Republic, that is to say, even once the error has been demonstrated and the consequent invalidity of the act has been recognized, new decree with the exoneration of office can produce the same effects “, said the magistrate.

According to the judge, fulfilling the request could violate the separation of the Three Powers since it represents “drastic intervention” in the powers of the President of the Republic, the Ministry of Justice and the Federal Police.

Senators recalled Moro’s statement that he did not sign the act that exonerated Valeixo, but the judge considered it necessary to wait for proof from the Union. After the statements by the former Minister of Justice, the federal government issued a new decree admitting an “error” in the ex-PF exoneration document. The new version did not have Moro’s signature.

