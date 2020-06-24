A federal judge has rejected a request from the United States national team players, who were seeking to immediately appeal the ruling that dismissed their claim for unequal pay against the Soccer Federation of this country.

Los Angeles judge R. Gary Klausner has scheduled a trial for September 15 on the players’ remaining claims against the Federation (USSF), alleging discriminatory working conditions.

The players’ attorneys asked the judge to issue a final ruling on their decision to dismiss the claim on financial compensation, which would have allowed them to bring their case to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco.

« Granting an immediate appeal does not eliminate the possibility of two trials or the possibility of successive appeals involving convergence of facts, » Klauser wrote Tuesday.

“The court has rejected the parties’ request to hold the trial pending while any appeal is resolved. And if a jury issues an unfavorable verdict to the plaintiffs on their remaining claims, there is no reason to think they will not appeal that decision. ”

Klauser said in a May 1 ruling that the players could not show that they were discriminated against in their pay and agreed in part to a request by the USSF for summary judgment.

The judge noted that the union of the players of the women’s team rejected a proposal to remunerate them economically under the same pay-for-play structure as established in the collective contract agreement of the US men’s team, and that they accepted guaranteed and higher wages. benefits with a different bonus structure.

He also denied that the players brought to trial his accusation that they were discriminated against because they played more games on artificial turf.

Klausner left intact the discrimination claims made to the USSF regarding the use of chartered aircraft and the money he spent on commercial flights, hotel accommodation, and medical and training support services.

« In one way or another, we intend to appeal the court’s decision that does not address the central fact in this case, that the players have received less financial compensation than the players for the same job, » Molly Levinson said in a statement. , spokesperson for the selected ones.

« Tonight’s ruling simply means that an appeal may take longer to be filed and is a reminder that we must not give up our efforts both on and off the field to fight injustice, » said Levinson.

« Although we face significant challenges, it strengthens the reality that our efforts are part of a larger movement for equality that is taking place right now in our country. »

New USSF President Cindy Parlow Cone – a former national team nominee – expressed confidence that a settlement can be reached. The current collective agreement expires on December 31, 2021.

The players filed their lawsuit in March 2018 under the Equal Remuneration Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and requested compensation of more than $ 66 million.