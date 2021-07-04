Judge denies Britney Spears removing her father as conservatorship guardian, at least for now.

And it is that although they are reading everywhere, OH GOSH! A judge denied Britney her request to remove her father as guardian of the conservatorship !!! And all those memes deny Britney the end of her guardianship but Bill Cosby goes free! (Gosh, what a shame!). Well, this is in response to a previous request.

According to Variety, new documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court this Wednesday show that the judge has denied the request made by Britney Spears’ attorney, Sam Ingham III, to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as her only tutor. This request is from a month ago, and the decision is now It has nothing to do with the statement Britney gave to the court where she asked for the end of her conservatorship.

The judge cannot make a decision based on what Britney said in her recent statement until there is a request from her to terminate the conservatorship. Yep, you read that right, Britney has yet to file a legal request to terminate her guardianship. And all of that has a few steps and you must follow a procedure.

This court decision is nothing new. Britney’s attorney had requested to remove her father in November 2020, stating that her client was “fearful of her father” and refused to appear again if her father was still in charge of her career. At the time, Judge Brenda Penny declined to suspend Jamie Spears from the conservatorship, although she did not rule out future requests for his removal or suspension. Furthermore, at the time, the judge appointed the financial company Bassemer Trust as the singer’s co-guardian.

As the report notes, Wednesday’s paperwork was solely for the judge to approve the Bassermer Trust as co-guardian, but it also reiterates the judge’s decision not to remove Jamie Spears as Britney’s legal guardian. However, they note that the document was signed by Judge Penny on June 30 – after Britney’s explosive testimony where she told the judge that her conservatorship was abusive. Wednesday’s paperwork states that the court determined that Spears was “substantially incapable of managing her financial resources or resisting fraud or undue influence.”

Britney Spears’ dad Jamie Spears has been her legal guardian since 2008, when the singer suffered a very public breakdown. Jamie became her sole guardian in 2019 after attorney Andrew Wallet resigned as co-guardian at the conservatorship. In September 2019, Jamie temporarily yielded her place to Jodi Montgomery – who became her personal guardian, meaning that she is responsible for Britney’s personal and medical well-being.

Spears’ father remains the sole guardian of her estate, managing all of her finances, while earning a considerable sum from her multi-million dollar annual earnings, given that Spears has continued to record music and perform regularly at her Las Vegas residence, while under his Restrictive guardianship, the report says.

It was recently reported that Papa Spears responded to Britney’s allegations, saying that what she claims is not being allowed to marry and have children falls to Jodi Montgomery. In turn, Jodi responded by saying that she only watches over Britney’s well-being, you can read all that here.

Likewise, Britney has made it clear that she wants her father out and that he finish the conservatorship but without a medical evaluation. She wants to enjoy her life and her money, get married and have children. Britney wants everything to end without being evaluated, something that will be difficult because she was placed in that guardianship precisely after a medical evaluation that determined it.

Anyways, we’ll see what happens with all of this. I do not like these posts are long, I know that many do not read them in full because it seems “boring” (I know because in comments they end up asking things that I explain in the note).

Speaking of…

Out there came out Kevin Federline saying that he never used his children as “pawns” for anything, he only watches over her well-being, this after leaked transcripts of an interview with Britney’s former manager, Larry Rudolph, where he describes Federline as an “important part” in Britney’s intervention after her breakdown.

Attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan points out to Page Six that Kevin Federline did not conspire with the management team or Britney’s father to put her in the conservatorship. Kevin was not involved in the guardianship, and he was not an agent of the guardian or anyone on that side of the case. Kaplan explains that it was only important to Kevin that he and Britney had a good relationship and were able to successfully raise their children.

According to the documents, Rudolph, 57, described Federline, 43, as a “necessary part” in the intervention of Britney, 39, in 2008, after her public breakdown.

“Kevin was brought in on that call because he was going to be involved in the planning. I’m sorry, should I say, the execution, of that intervention,” Rudolph said at the time, according to the leaked documents. “It was a necessary part. No legal issues were discussed. There was – none of that, nothing in that order. Only the discussion about the execution of the intervention. “ Rudolph added: “Kevin had already, through his attorney, come out to the front to say, ‘I stand firm. Unless (Britney) goes to rehab … if she doesn’t seek help, I’ll take those kids. “

However, Kaplan told Page Six, “Kevin has never used his sons as pawns for anything. Kevin has always acted, putting children first. “

And here the report brings many incidents that perhaps no one remembers now.

In January 2008, after Britney locked herself in the bathroom with her two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, Kevin Federline filed for full custody of the children. His attorney now says that he made that decision solely for the benefit of his children.

“Kevin went ahead with the sole custody petition because he didn’t feel the children were safe,” Kaplan explained. “When someone has children under a custody order and they lock themselves in a room and don’t bring them back if the police come, I mean, the other parent has to do everything they can to protect the children. Think about it how traumatic that would be for the children. “

Gosh … FLASH BACK !!! All that episode, the police videos and all the scandal in the press, it was really terrible.

“All I remember is that she didn’t want to hand over the children, after Kevin showed up at the house, she locked herself in the bathroom with the children” – said the lawyer.

Kaplan shared that the afternoon before Britney’s collapse, he had taken the statement from her in her and Federline’s relative case.

“We had serious concerns which were widely reported. Because she held them, intentionally, without the authority to do so, in violation of court orders. “ “I don’t remember the intervention. This was 13 years ago. The decision for the conservatorship was made by Britney’s father and whoever worked with him after she suffered the crisis in the house where she was held for a psychiatric evaluation (5150). “

In October 2008, Judge Reva Goetz ordered that the conservatorshio be permanent with Jamie Spears, now 68, as her personal and estate guardian. Attorney Andrew Wallet was appointed as Co-Guardian of the Estate to help manage Britney’s financial affairs.

When the attorney was asked if the end of Britney’s conservatorship would affect her and Federline’s current custody agreement, Kaplan said that any custody order in California is “always modifiable, based on the best interests of the child,” but reiterates that his The team needs more information pertaining to the medical care she allegedly received under the conservatorship.

The lawyer emphasizes that that accusation of Britney that was put under lithium out of nowhere, is a matter of interest. It was reported that Kevin could request an evaluation before the end of the guardianship.

Currently, Kevin Federline and Britney Spears have a 70/30 custody agreement in favor of the DJ. The lawyer points out that there is a lot of information that they do not have and until they have it there cannot be a change in custody, because the children are fine with their father Kevin. The end of the conservatorship is not a change in circumstances that justifies modifying the custody.

If Britney’s attorney requests an end to the conservatorship and one of the guardians refutes it, then the case could go to trial. Yep, it’s not that easy.

Anyways, that’s it for now with Britney and her conservatorship.

UPDATE: NYTimes reports that the Bassemer Trust wants to withdraw from the conservatorship because they were unaware of Britney’s objections. SW…

