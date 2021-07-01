Judge denies Britney Spears guardianship petition

Britney Spears asks to withdraw guardianship of her estate 1:54

(CNN) – A Los Angeles Superior Court judge on Wednesday denied a motion to remove Britney Spears’ father as guardian of her daughter’s estate, and made official a request made in November to allow a trust to act as co-guardian.

While the decision was made just a week after the pop star’s explosive testimony about Jamie Spears’ role as guardian, Judge Brenda Penny’s decision was not the result of that hearing.

The decision was made following a request made in November in which Spears’s attorney asked that the Bessemer Trust serve as co-guardian alongside the singer’s father.

“The guardian’s request to suspend James P. Spears immediately following the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California as sole guardian of the estate is denied without prejudice,” the court record states.

An attorney for Jamie Spears confirmed the presentation to CNN and had no comment.

CNN reported Tuesday that two sources close to the singer said her attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, plans to file a petition to end the nearly 13-year guardianship.

“Britney has spoken to Sam several times in the past week and has asked him point blank, once again, to submit documentation to end this,” said a source.

On Wednesday, attorneys for Jamie Spears made a pair of filings, one of which asks the judge to launch an investigation into claims made by Britney Spears last week, when she alleged she was forced to act and take medication against. of his will.

«Lithium is a [medicamento] very very strong and a completely different drug than the one I have been taking. You can suffer a mental disability if you drink too much, if you take it for more than five months, ”Spears said at a hearing on June 23. I felt drunk. I couldn’t even defend myself. I couldn’t even have a conversation with my mom or dad about anything. I told them I was scared and they had six different nurses come to my house to monitor me while I was taking this medicine that I didn’t want to take to begin with.

Lithium is commonly used to treat bipolar disorder, which often causes episodes of depression and mania, a feeling of uncontrolled arousal or irritability. It can also be used to treat depression.

“I really think this guardianship is abusive,” Spears told the judge. I just want my life back. 13 years have passed and it is enough, “he added.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for July 14.