João Carlos de Medeiros Ferraz, ex-president of Sete Brasil, created to mediate the construction of platforms for oil exploration in the pre-salt, was ordered to return R $ 1.9 million that he received from bonuses during the period he was with the company . He is one of the targets of Lava Jato that are being used by Sete, currently undergoing judicial reorganization, to recover bonuses to directors involved in corruption schemes. In a plea bargain, Ferraz paid a fine and got rid of the jail.

At Lava Jato, Ferraz has already been convicted in two actions, with sentences that, together, reach 14 years in prison. However, according to the terms of his agreement, signed in 2015, his confession, the return of R $ 1.9 million that were abroad, and a fine of R $ 3 million, were the condition to replace the prison in a closed regime by 24 hours a month of community services in assistance entities indicated by the Justice.

Lava Jato maintains that Sete was created out of a project idealized by Ferraz, by the former Petrobras manager, Pedro Barusco and the former PT treasurer, João Vaccari Neto. According to the Attorney General’s Office, the statute of Sete was made to allow the systematic political appointment that already occurred in Petrobrás, and would be a “mere extension” of the “camouflaged” oil company with private capital. All to guarantee alleged bribes to leaders and political parties, such as Vaccari’s PT.

Despite being a whistleblower, and admitting the bribe, Ferraz denies active participation to architect the schemes. He says he was convinced by the former manager of Petrobrás to open accounts abroad to internalize the bribes “in a moment of weakness”. According to him, after all, Barusco said that “with or without your participation, the scheme would be implemented”.

Sete filed for bankruptcy in 2016. With a calculation based on the sentences of Lava Jato, the company speaks of a loss of US $ 70 million only with the bribe of 1% collected by PT and by Petrobras public officials and executives of its staff in billionaire contracts with the Jurong, Brasfels, Enseada do Paraguaçu, Ecovix and Atlântico Sul shipyards. At the end of 2019, an agreement was reached with Petrobrás to terminate contracts related to 24 rigs, and to maintain the operation of four.

In addition to having already pleaded R $ 138 million to the Federal Court of Paraná, the company has filed lawsuits against its former executives to recover bribe money, as well as bonuses.

In his defense, the whistleblower again admitted the bribe, but said that “there is no defect of will in the contracts signed between the parties involving payments of bonuses and commissions”.

He further claimed that the “amounts paid under the contracts, were due to contractual provision and not due to personal characteristics”. “In addition, he notes that there is no justification for the bonus payments to be considered undue. He asserts that all bonuses were paid as remuneration and that for that reason they should not be refunded, including due to the fulfillment of goals and guidelines, considered as retribution for the work performed, having a food nature “.

Judge Maria Christina Berardo Rucker, from the 2nd Rio Business Court, disagrees with Ferraz’s version and says that it is “devoid of any logical basis”. “The economic premise is basic whenever there is credit, there is a corresponding debit. If there was a commission payment for the execution or maintenance of contracts signed by the authoring company, without the existence of any intermediation, this commission is undue and created a burden for one of the contractors” .

Excerpt from the sentence

“Obviously, the value of the contract costs has increased, without any corresponding necessary factual support and any unnecessary cost for the execution of the agreement, means overpricing of the contract, with embezzlement of money from the company that bears the said costs. In contracts for construction of probes for the author company, existence of commissions without providing the service increases the value of the product to be paid by the contractor “, he writes.

The judge also points out that when “withdrawing from the Company’s management, Ferraz was granted a bonus for merit, including for future events that had not yet been implemented”. “The bonus was granted on the merit of the defendant, as an administrator. Actually, the will of the corporate body was flawed, as there was no knowledge that the defendant was included in the scheme for receiving undue advantages through commissions in the contracts signed by the company”.

“It should be noted that the bonds sought to keep the executive in the company and had an exclusion clause in case it caused his departure. The fact of carrying out illicit conduct under the condition of administrator and representative of the company is serious enough to give rise to a Therefore, all the amounts received as a commission, as well as the amounts paid related to merit bonuses, must be returned to the plaintiff “, decided the judge.

