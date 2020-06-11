The decision of a federal judge in New York declared illegal and prohibits the arrests of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) in the courts of this state. . / ETIENNE LAURENT / Archive

New York, June 10 . .- The immigrant community in New York celebrates this Wednesday a decision of a federal judge that declared illegal and prohibits the arrests of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) in the courts of this state.

“The court declares that ICE’s policy of court arrests is illegal and therefore prohibits it from conducting any civilian arrest on the premises or grounds of the New York State courts,” states the decision of 24 Pages of Judge Jed Saul Rakoff, of the federal court for the southern district of New York.

The decision comes after a lawsuit filed last year by the state’s Attorney General and the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office alleging that ICE arrests in and around the courts “prevent justice from being enforced and adversely affect public safety.” .

Her lawsuit sought to halt a policy that ICE had been pursuing for three years despite calls from local authorities and immigrant advocacy groups.

The magistrate’s decision also prohibits the arrests of anyone who has to travel to a state court as a party to or witness to a lawsuit.

According to the judge, the plaintiffs presented “substantial evidence” that the extension of ICE’s power to make arrests in courts has impacted litigants and the courts far beyond what the numbers can show.

“We won our lawsuit against the Trump Administration to end its illegal policy of making ICE arrests in New York courts. It is a victory in our fight to protect immigrants and ensure justice is served,” he said in a message on Twitter. state attorney general Letitia James.

In their lawsuit, James and Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez alleged that arrests in and out of court – which scare immigrants – impede the proper administration of justice and negatively affect public safety because they have dissuaded residents from not already undocumented citizens to cooperate with the authorities or to protect their own rights in the courts.

They ensured that as a result, valid investigations and prosecutions have been abandoned or never carried out, making communities less safe.

“By allowing federal agents to interfere in state and local cases, the Trump Administration jeopardized the safety of all New Yorkers by targeting immigrants,” James also said after learning of Judge Rakoff’s decision.

He also assured that after that decision, all New Yorkers, immigrants or not, can sleep better tonight.

For his part, prosecutor González recalled that for more than three years, he asked ICE to stop “its excessive practice of conducting immigration searches in and around our courts.”

“But, the Trump Administration only escalated this illegal and dangerous tactic, creating a chilling effect on immigrant communities, discouraging victims and witnesses to report crimes and participate in the legal process,” he said.

“Allowing each resident equal access to our justice system is crucially important and necessary to maintain fairness and public safety,” said the prosecutor.

The organization Make the Road New York called the decision “a great victory” for immigrant communities.

“This is a great victory for our communities who will be able to have full and equal access to the courts without fear of separating from their loved ones,” said the immigrant and community leader, Luba Cortés.

“In recent years, ICE’s presence and court arrests have skyrocketed, instilling fear and depriving New York immigrants of access to due process,” he argued.

The non-profit legal services organization Legal Aid Society also welcomed the decision.

“We commend Attorney James’ steadfast defense on behalf of New Yorkers seeking justice and all those who should have unrestricted access to our courts,” said Lilia I. Toson, supervising attorney for the civil law reform unit.

“Today’s decision is a clear one: Our judicial system will no longer tolerate blatant kidnappings by ICE agents, and we hope that an upcoming decision in our parallel lawsuit will strengthen that statement,” he said.